Australia vs India 2018/19 21 Nov 18 to 18 Jan 19

India vs Australia: Rishabh Pant Becomes First Indian Wicket-Keeper To Score A Test Century In Australia

Updated: 04 January 2019 11:09 IST

Rishabh Pant has now scored more runs than skipper Virat Kohli (282) in the ongoing four-match Test series against Australia.

The 21-year-old left-hander smashed eight boundaries in his composed 137-ball knock. © Twitter

Rishabh Pant scored a brilliant century, the second of his career, to pile more pressure on Australia on Day Two of the fourth Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) on Friday. The 21-year-old left-hander smashed eight boundaries in his composed 137-ball knock, building on 193 from Cheteshwar Pujara to steer India to 511 for six in the final session of the day. Pant's ton came from a four off spinner Marnus Labuschagne. Pant's highest score in his fledging nine-Test career so far was at the Oval against England last year when he hit 114.

With the hundred in Sydney, Pant also became the first Indian wicket-keeper to score a hundred in Australia.

Pant also became the only second visiting wicket-keeper to register Test centuries both in England and Australia. Jeffery Dujon, with hundreds in Manchester and Perth in 1984, was the first.

Pant is now the second highest run-scorer in the ongoing four-Test series in Australia. He overtook Virat Kohli's 282 runs and trails only Cheteshwar Pujara, who leads with 521 runs.

Moreover, Pant became the first wicket-keeper from the subcontinent to score over 200 runs and take 20 catches in a Test series.

India lead the four-Test series 2-1 after winning in Adelaide and Melbourne.

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 116
2 EnglandEngland 108
3 New ZealandNew Zealand 107
4 South AfricaSouth Africa 106
5 AustraliaAustralia 102
Last updated on: 31 December 2018

