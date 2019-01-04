India vs Australia Live Score 4th Test Day 2: Cheteshwar Pujara, Rishabh Pant Continue To Frustrate Australia

Cheteshwar Pujara completed 500 runs in the ongoing Test series and scored 181 runs (not out) to take India to 389/5 at lunch on Day 2 of the fourth Test against Australia in Sydney. While Cheteshwar Pujara leads the chart of top run-scorers in the 2018 Border-Gavaskar Trophy, captain Virat Kohli is second on the list with 282 runs. Australia spinner Nathan Lyon was the only successful bowler in the morning session as he dismissed Hanuma Vihari (42) to break the century-stand. On on the opening day on Thursday, Pujara scored his 18th Test hundred, third in the ongoing Test series , to guide India to a commanding position. He smashed an unbeaten knock of 130 runs while Hanuma Vihari contributed with attacking 39 (not out) as India concluded the day at 303/4. Earlier, opener Mayank Agarwal gave India a flying start in Sydney with a fearless 112-ball 77. For Australia, Josh Hazlewood claimed two wickets, while Mitchell Starc and Nathan Lyon took a wicket each. After toiling on a hot Sydney day, Australia were rewarded with the wickets of KL Rahul, Agarwal, Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane, but despite a five-pronged attack the key scalp of Pujara remained elusive. The visitors lead the series 2-1 after winning the opening clash in Adelaide and the third one at MCG. Australia claimed victory in Perth. (LIVE SCORECARD)

07:44 IST: Marnus Labuschagne to continue from the other end.

07:43 IST: Rishabh Pant takes a single to take India to 392 for five. He will remain on the strike.

07:40 IST: Cheteshwar Pujara and Rishabh Pant have come back to the crease to resume India's innings post-lunch. Nathan Lyon to bowl for Australia.

That will be Lunch on Day 2. #TeamIndia 389/5 with Pujara on 181* and Pant on 27* #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/GPXjKuFizQ — BCCI (@BCCI) January 4, 2019

07:01 IST: LUNCH ON DAY 2! Cheteshwar Pujara (181*) and Rishabh Pant (27*) help India score 389 for five by the end of the morning session in Sydney.

06:55 IST: Cheteshwar Pujara has gone past 500 runs in the ongoing Test series. With 175 (not out), Pujara has accumulated 502 runs so far in the four-match Test series. India skipper Virat Kohli is second on the list with 282 runs.

06:52 IST: Marnus Labuschagne replaces Josh Hazlewood.

06:47 IST: End of the over! Just two runs from it. India are 373/5 in 113 overs.

06:39 IST: Josh Hazlewood starts with a maiden over, his 10th in the Sydney Test. He has been the most economical bowler in the Test so far. Hazlewood has conceded 63 runs in 26 overs at an economy of 2.42.

06:35 IST: Josh Hazlewood replaces Mitchell Starc.

06:33 IST: Three runs from the over. India are 367/5 after 110 overs.

06:26 IST: FOUR! Leg Byes. Bonus runs for India. Mitchell Starc bowls a full length inswinger. Rishabh Pant misses the shot and the ball touches the pad and goes across the boundary rope.

06:25 IST: FOUR! Cheteshwar Pujara concludes the over on Nathan Lyon with a boundary. India reach 358/5 in 108 runs.

06:20 IST: FOUR! A brilliant bit of batting display from Rishabh Pant. He plays the yorker late and gets quick runs with impressive balance.

06:16 IST: NOT OUT! Australia lose their second review. Rishabh Pant is safe. Captain Tim Paine misjudges the DRS and leaves Australia with no review remaining.

06:14 IST: REVIEW TIME! Rishabh Pant is the man in question. Tim Paine is convinced but Nathan Lyon is not.

06:11 IST: FOUR! Typical left-hander's elegance. Rishabh Pant gets his boundary with a beautiful cover drive. India are 344/5 in 104.4 overs.

06:10 IST: FOUR! Cheteshwar Pujara is batting on a completely different plane. That shows his confidence. He pushes the ball to cover point for some luxury runs.

06:05 IST: Drinks are on the field! Nathan Lyon dismissed Hanuma Vihari to give Australia some hope by the end of the first hour's play on the second day in Sydney. However, Cheteshwar Pujara (155*) continued scoring runs for India.

06:01 IST: End of the over! Six runs from it. India are 335/5 in 103 runs.

05:56 IST: Rishabh Pant comes to the crease.

05:54 IST: WICKET! Finally success for Nathan Lyon. Australia get a much-needed breakthrough. Hanuma Vihari departs for 42. That brings an end to the century stand. India are 329/5 in 102 runs. India lose their first review as snicko meter finds out it was a feather touch off the willow and Marnus Labuschagne makes no mistake at short leg.

05:51 IST: FOUR! 150 up for Cheteshwar Pujara. He becomes the fifth Indian batsman to score 150 at the Sydney Cricket Ground. And that brings up 100 for the fifth-wicket pair.

05:46 IST: Starc bowls a loose delivery and Cheteshwar Pujara makes the most of it. Angles it away over the point to get an easy boundary.

05:45 IST: Bowling change from the other end as well. Mitchell Starc comes into the attack.

05:44 IST: Nathan Lyon starts with a maiden over. After 100 overs, India reach 319/4.

05:39 IST: 3 runs! Cheteshwar Pujara flicks it to deep mid-wicket for three runs. Good running between the wickets.

05:31 IST: Josh Hazlewood bowls a maiden over. India are 314/4 in 97 overs.

05:23 IST: 3 runs! Nicely played. Cheteshar Pujara is in great touch. After getting most of his runs from flicks, the right-hander is now exploring the cover drives.

05:09 IST: End of the over! Just two runs from it. India are 308/4 in 92 overs.

05:04 IST: Pat Cummins to bowl from the other end.

05:02 IST: 3 runs! The Indians get off to the mark with a crackling shot from Cheteshwar Pujara. He is showing more patience than Australia, who desperately need a breakthrough.

05:00 IST: Cheteshwar Pujara and Hanuma Vihari are out in the middle to start India's proceedings on Day 2. Josh Hazlewood will open the attack.

04:55 IST: Cheteshwar Pujara (130*) and Hanuma Vihari (39*) are holding fort for India, who are aiming for a maiden Test series win in Australia.

Big day for the Aussie quicks. Play starts in 15 #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/apeYK5PwaU — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) January 3, 2019

04:50 IST: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the second day of the fourth Test between India and Australia in SCG, Sydney.

If India, the world's top-ranked nation, win or draw in Sydney they will clinch a first-ever series in Australia since they began touring Down Under in 1947-48. Kohli again won the toss with Rahul back in the team to open with Agarwal and Vihari dropping to number six to cover for the unavailable Rohit Sharma.

Australia got an early breakthrough with Josh Hazlewood tempting Rahul into a defensive shot that took a outside edge and carried to Shaun Marsh at first slip, and he was gone for nine.

But that only brought the stoic Pujara to the crease and like he has done all series, the 68-Test veteran dug in and blunted the new ball. He survived a review decision for caught behind on 12, but otherwise gave a masterclass, brushing off two nasty hits to the shoulder.

In another innings of patience and concentration, he slowly picked off runs to bring up his 18th Test century from 199 balls, with 13 boundaries. The methodical 30-year-old has been by far the best batsman from either side across the series and his ton followed a stellar 123 in the first Test in Adelaide and 106 in the third Test at Melbourne.

Playing in only his second Test, the Bangalore-born Agarwal was also impressive. He was targeted with bouncers and struck on the helmet but held firm, reinforcing his credentials after a solid debut in Melbourne.

He worked hard to make his second Test 50 in only three innings by caressing a Mitchell Starc delivery through the covers for four. But he began to open up with the bat and after hitting Nathan Lyon for six to bring up his highest Test score of 77, attempted to do the same from the next delivery and was caught by Starc at long-on.