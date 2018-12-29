 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Australia vs India 2018/19 21 Nov 18 to 18 Jan 19

India vs Australia: "All He Can Do Is Talk": Rishabh Pant Mocks 'Temporary Captain' Tim Paine

Updated: 29 December 2018 10:46 IST

The behind-the-stumps banter has been a regular feature of the ongoing Test series between India and Australia.

India vs Australia: "All He Can Do Is Talk": Rishabh Pant Mocks
Rishabh Pant was ready to get even when Tim Paine came out to bat. © Screengrab

Chirpy Australia captain Tim Paine and notoriously chatty Indian wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant's sledging war intensified on day four of the Boxing Day Test at Melbourne Cricket Ground on Saturday. Pant welcomed Paine, who came out to bat just before Tea, by calling him the "temporary captain" and telling Ravindra Jadeja that the Australian only knows how to talk. "We've got a special case today, come on boys. Special appearance today boy. Come on. No responsibility there from captain," Pant sledged from behind the stumps.

"Running away always, always running away. Too difficult, too difficult....We've got a special guest today.

"Have you heard of a temporary captain ever? Have you heard of it? Have you heard of anything like a temporary captain ever? You don't need anything to get him out, boy.

"He loves to talk. That's the only thing he can do boy. Only talking, talking," Pant added.

After the end of the over, on-field umpire Ian Gould had a chat with Pant.

It was a brutal return of serve from Pant, who was teased by Paine over MS Dhoni's return to the Indian One-day International (ODI) team.

Paine told Pant that they could use him at Hobart Hurricanes in the Big Bash League.

"Tell you what, big MS (Dhoni) is back in the one day squad too, we might get him down to the (Hobart) Hurricanes this bloke, we need a batter," Paine said while Pant was at the crease.

"Fancy that Pant, extend your little Aussie holiday. Beautiful town Hobart too. Get you a nice apartment on the water front.

"Have him over for dinner. Can you babysit? (Can I) take the wife to the movies one night, you can look after the kids?"

Pant clearly remembered the cutting remarks from Paine and was ready to get even when the Australian skipper came out to bat.

Comments
Topics : India Cricket Team Australia Cricket Team Tim Paine Rishabh Pant Australia vs India 2018/19 Melbourne Cricket Ground Cricket Australia vs India, 3rd Test
Get the latest Australia vs India news, check out the Australia vs India 2018-19 schedule and live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more Aus vs Ind updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Tim Paine and Rishabh Pant's sledging war intensified on day four
  • Rishabh Pant clearly remembered the cutting remarks from Tim Paine
  • Rishabh Pant welcomed Tim Paine by calling him the "temporary captain"
Related Articles
"MS Dhoni Is Back In ODI Side, Want To Play For Hobart?" Tim Paine Trolls Rishabh Pant. Watch
"MS Dhoni Is Back In ODI Side, Want To Play For Hobart?" Tim Paine Trolls Rishabh Pant. Watch
"Get Glued To TV When Rishabh Pant Bats": Glenn Maxwell In Awe Of The Indian Wicketkeeper
"Get Glued To TV When Rishabh Pant Bats": Glenn Maxwell In Awe Of The Indian Wicketkeeper
2nd Test, Day 4: Josh Hazlewood, Nathan Lyon Strike As India Tumble
2nd Test, Day 4: Josh Hazlewood, Nathan Lyon Strike As India Tumble
"Always Enjoy Troubling Batsmen": Record-Setter Rishabh Pant Says After India
"Always Enjoy Troubling Batsmen": Record-Setter Rishabh Pant Says After India's Win
India vs Australia: Rishabh Pant Makes History, Equals All-Time Test Record
India vs Australia: Rishabh Pant Makes History, Equals All-Time Test Record
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 116
2 EnglandEngland 108
3 South AfricaSouth Africa 106
4 New ZealandNew Zealand 105
5 AustraliaAustralia 102
Last updated on: 20 December 2018

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.