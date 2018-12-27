 
Australia vs India 2018/19 21 Nov 18 to 18 Jan 19

India vs Australia: Tim Paine Dares Rohit Sharma To Hit A Six, Vows To Support Mumbai Indians - Watch

Updated: 27 December 2018 11:01 IST

The Australian captain kept talking to Aaron Finch about IPL to distract Rohit Sharma.

Tim Paine also took to sledging during Perth Test. © Twitter

The war of words that started in Perth continued in Melbourne but this time it was Rohit Sharma at the recieving end. The Australian captain kept talking to Aaron Finch to distract Rohit Sharma, who was on strike at that time. Paine told Finch that he will switch to Mumbai Indians (MI) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) if India's limited-overs vice-captain manages to hit a six at the MCG. "It's a bit of a toss up between Royals and Indians for me. But if Rohit hits a six now, I'm changing to Mumbai," Paine told Finch, which was caught up by the stump mic.

"You've nearly played for every team now," Paine said. 

"Except Bangalore," Finch replied.

"Except Bangalore?" Paine questioned.

Paine also took to sledging during Perth Test against Murali Vijay saying, "Murali, I know he's your captain. But you can't seriously like him as a bloke."

Earlier, Paine said he is relishing his sometimes heated battle with animated Indian skipper Virat Kohli and also promised "intense, hard" cricket in the ongoing Boxing Day Test. 

The pair had some testy exchanges in the second Test at Perth, which at one point needed the umpire to intervene. 

And Kohli offered only a frosty handshake at the end of the game, which Australia won to level the four-Test series 1-1, refusing to meet Paine's eye in a move blasted by some as disrespectful. But Paine said he appreciated that Kohli never liked to lose.

"A lot was made of my battle with Virat in the second Test, and for the past few years when I haven't been playing international cricket, he was one guy I loved watching," he said in a column for Melbourne's Herald Sun. 

Comments
Highlights
  • Tim Paine was seen exchanging words with Rohit Sharma on Day 2
  • During the 2nd Test, Paine was involved in a verbal battle with Kohli
  • India and Australia are currently level at 1-1 in the 4-match Test series
