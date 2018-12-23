 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Australia vs India 2018/19 21 Nov 18 to 18 Jan 19

"Plan To Field At Slip": Aaron Finch Confident Of Playing Melbourne Test In Spite Of Finger Injury

Updated: 23 December 2018 16:30 IST

Aaron Finch said the only way he would miss his home Test in Melbourne was if someone were to "cut off" his battered finger.

"Plan To Field At Slip": Aaron Finch Confident Of Playing Melbourne Test In Spite Of Finger Injury
Aaron Finch got injured while playing a Mohammed Shami delivery during the Perth Test © AFP

Aaron Finch suffered a nasty finger injury during the second Test in Perth between India and Australia. That left his chances of further participation in the series clouded. But the Australian opener is still garnering hopes of playing the Boxing Day Test. Finch said that the only way he would miss his home Test in Melbourne was if someone were to "cut off" his battered finger. Finch was on 25 during Australia's second innings during the second Test in Perth when his right index finger was jammed by a brutal delivery from India fast bowler Mohammed Shami. So much so that it left his bone visible.
"It's still business as usual and I plan to field at slip and do whatever else is needed," said the 32-year-old, who spent the few days off between Perth and Melbourne moving house.

It was the same finger he had broken before and Finch admitted he felt like "it was going to explode".
"It was a bit of a shock. Just the initial pain was the thing that got me," he said.
"Being hit a few times in the last month (made it worse), a couple of times by Starcy (Mitchell Starc) at training then obviously Shami."

But after being given the all-clear by medics, Australia's one-day and Twenty20 captain is determined to play in the Boxing Day Test and resume catching duties in the slips.
"With a Boxing Day Test, being from Victoria (state), it's going to have to be cut off (not to play)," Finch joked to reporters.

"It's going to be a catch and bat today and reassess, but it feels like it's improved 100 percent over the last couple of days," he added.
"I got sent some new bats, so I've been walking around the lounge room and waving them around. It feels okay."

Finch, who is desperate for a big score to cement his place at the top of the order alongside Marcus Harris, said he would continue to review the finger over the next 48 hours.

(With AFP inputs)

Comments
Topics : India Cricket Team Australia Cricket Team Aaron Finch Virat Kohli Melbourne Cricket Ground Australia vs India 2018/19 Cricket
Get the latest Australia vs India news, check out the Australia vs India 2018-19 schedule and live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more Aus vs Ind updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Aaron Finch suffered a finger injury during the Perth Test
  • Finch was on 25 during Australia's second innings when he got injured
  • It was the same finger he had broken earlier
Related Articles
IPL 2019 Auction: Fans Want Yuvraj Singh To Join MS Dhoni In Chennai Super Kings
IPL 2019 Auction: Fans Want Yuvraj Singh To Join MS Dhoni In Chennai Super Kings
India vs Australia Highlights, 2nd Test Day 2: Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane Fifties Put India Ahead On Day 2
India vs Australia Highlights, 2nd Test Day 2: Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane Fifties Put India Ahead On Day 2
Ricky Ponting Heaps Praise On Aaron Finch After His Half-Century On Day 1
Ricky Ponting Heaps Praise On Aaron Finch After His Half-Century On Day 1
"He
"He's Getting Close To His Best Again": Tim Paine Backs Mitchell Starc Ahead Of 2nd Test
1st Test: Nathan Lyon Explains Why Aaron Finch Didn
1st Test: Nathan Lyon Explains Why Aaron Finch Didn't Opt For Review
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 116
2 EnglandEngland 108
3 South AfricaSouth Africa 106
4 New ZealandNew Zealand 105
5 AustraliaAustralia 102
Last updated on: 20 December 2018

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.