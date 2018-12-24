MS Dhoni Returns To Action As BCCI Names Squad For Australia, NZ ODIs And New Zealand T20I Series

The Board of Control For Cricket in India (BCCI) announced the One-Day International (ODI) squads for the series against Australia and New Zealand. The board also announced the Twenty20 International (T20I) squad for New Zealand tour. Former Indian skipper MS Dhoni was included in the ODI and T20I squads for the series against Australia and New Zealand while young wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant was dropped from the ODI squad. Dhoni's return comes as a surprise since he was dropped from the T20s against Australia only last month.

However, justifying the 37-year-old's selection, a BCCI official, on conditions of anonymity, told PTI, "Since there are only eight ODIs (three against Australia and five against New Zealand), selectors want to give MS as much game time as possible (before the World Cup).

Three T20Is means 11 international matches through the next one month."

In the ODI squad, the 21-year-old Pant's axing is the only change that the selectors have made to the side that competed against the West Indies in a home series in October-November.

India are currently engaged in a Test series against Australia and will play three ODIs against them starting January 12 in Sydney. This will be followed by a limited-overs engagement with New Zealand,

starting with five ODIs from January 23.

The three T20 Internationals against Kiwis are lined up from February 6.

The squads:

India's squad for ODI series against Australia and New Zealand: Virat Kohli (Capt), Rohit Sharma (VC), KL Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan, Ambati Rayudu, Dinesh Karthik, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni (WK), Hardik Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Khaleel Ahmed, Mohammed Shami.

India's squad for T20I series against New Zealand: Virat Kohli(Capt), Rohit Sharma (vc), KL Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant, Dinesh Karthik, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni (WK), Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Khaleel Ahmed.

(With PTI inputs)