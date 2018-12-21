"MS Dhoni" Number Plate Found On Fan's Car In Los Angeles, CSK Amazed

MS Dhoni, captain Chennai Super Kings (CSK), has a huge fan following all around the world. Wherever he plays, be it at home or overseas fans turn out in large numbers to see a sight of the former Indian skipper. In the previous editions of the IPL, one of the MS Dhoni fan had painted his body with yellow colour to pay tribute to the CSK skipper. Recently in another surprising move, a fan in Los Angeles got a "MS Dhoni number plate on his car. Chennai Super Kings were left amazed with the fan's move and tweeted, "Aaah, so the legendary Soppanasundhari is now in LA!"

The 37-year-old Dhoni has helped Chennai Super Kings clinch the IPL title thrice. He also helped the outfit clinch two Champions League T20 titles -- 2010, 2014.

Dhoni will continue leading Chennai in the forthcoming edition of the lucrative T20 league.

Chennai had earlier roped in Mohit Sharma and RutuRaj Gaikwad from the IPL 2019 auctions.

Haryana-based medium-pacer Mohit was bought for Rs 5 crore while Gaikwad was was lapped up for Rs 20 lakh.

Chennai Super Kings:

Retained Players: MS Dhoni, Harbhajan Singh, Ambati Rayudu, Sam Billings, Suresh Raina, Deepak Chahar, KM Asif, Karn Sharma, Dhruv Shorey, Faf du Plessis, M Vijay, Ravindra Jadeja, Mitchell Santner, David Willey, Dwayne Bravo, Shane Watson, Lungi Ngidi, Imran Tahir, Kedar Jadhav, N Jagadeesan, Shardul Thakur, Monu Kumar, Chaitanya Bishnoi.

Released players: Mark Wood, Kanishk Seth, Kshitiz Sharma

Players added: Mohit Sharma (Rs 5 crore), RutuRaj Gaikwad (Rs 20 lakh).