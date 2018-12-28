"MS Dhoni Is Back In ODI Side, Want To Play For Hobart?" Tim Paine Trolls Rishabh Pant. Watch

MS Dhoni's return to the Indian limited-overs fold has seemed to improve Tim Paine's sense of humour. The Australian captain attempted to troll Indian wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant during the ongoing Melbourne Test, which India have in their control at the end of day three. As Rishabh Pant tried to focus on Nathan Lyon with India half their side down, the Australian skipper tried to distract the left-handed batsman by saying, "Tell you what big MS is back in the one day squad. Should get this bloke down to Hurricanes.. They need a batter. Fancy that extend you Aussie holiday, beautiful town Hobart too... get him a waterfront apartment. Have him over for dinner. Do you babysit? I can take my wife to the movies while you watch the kids."