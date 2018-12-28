 
Australia vs India 2018/19 21 Nov 18 to 18 Jan 19

"MS Dhoni Is Back In ODI Side, Want To Play For Hobart?" Tim Paine Trolls Rishabh Pant. Watch

Updated: 28 December 2018 17:42 IST

As Rishabh Pant tried to focus on Nathan Lyon with half the Indian side down, Tim Paine tried to distract the left-handed batsman.

Tim Paine trolled Rishabh Pant on day three of the Melbourne Test. © Twitter/Screengrab

MS Dhoni's return to the Indian limited-overs fold has seemed to improve Tim Paine's sense of humour. The Australian captain attempted to troll Indian wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant during the ongoing Melbourne Test, which India have in their control at the end of day three. As Rishabh Pant tried to focus on Nathan Lyon with India half their side down, the Australian skipper tried to distract the left-handed batsman by saying, "Tell you what big MS is back in the one day squad. Should get this bloke down to Hurricanes.. They need a batter. Fancy that extend you Aussie holiday, beautiful town Hobart too... get him a waterfront apartment. Have him over for dinner. Do you babysit? I can take my wife to the movies while you watch the kids."

Watch the video here:

At the close of play on day three, Rishabh Pant was batting on 6, having faced 12 deliveries. Batting alongside was debutant Mayank Agarwal (28*), who scored an impressive 76 in the first innings. Earlier in the match, Jasprit Bumrah claimed career-best figures of 6/33 as India bowled out Australia for paltry 151 runs on the third day of the Test on Friday.

However, the hosts fought back with quick wickets in India's second innings. Pat Cummins picked up four big wickets in Hanuma Vihari (13), Cheteshwar Pujara (0), Virat Kohli (0) and Ajinkya Rahane (1), while Josh Hazlewood dismissed Rohit Sharma for five, as Australia restricted India to 54/5 at stumps.

With a lead of 346 runs, India are in command and eyeing a crucial 2-1 lead in the four-Test series.

Highlights
  • Tim Paine trolled Rishabh Pant on day three of the MCG Test
  • In the match, Jasprit Bumrah claimed career-best figures of 6/33
  • Australia restricted India to 54/5 at stumps on day three
