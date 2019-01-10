"When You Are At Top, Things Are On Way Down": Justin Langer Warns India Against Complacency

Following a 2-1 defeat to India in the four-match Test series, Australia will put their best foot forward in the three-match One-day International (ODI) series, claimed Australian coach Justin Langer on Thursday. India recently registered their first-ever Test series win in Australia. Speaking for the first time since Australia's defeat Down Under , Langer issued warning to Virat Kohli and his team ahead of the ODI series and forthcoming ICC World Cup.

"After losing in 2001, in 2004 when we finally beat India in India at Nagpur, without doubt that was the Everest moment of my cricket career. So I am sure for most of the Indian players, especially Virat Kohli, it feels the same but when you are at the top, things are on the way down," Langer warned the visitors.

"They will be very buoyed and excited but we plan to fight for everything. They have a good one-day team and we are up against it. Let's hope we are better than we were in the Test series," he added.

In a time when Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul are receiving flak from the fans and critics alike for rating Virat Kohli above Sachin Tendulkar, Langer came up with his opinion that Cheteshwar Pujara's concentration was even better than former India batting greats Tendulkar and Rahul Dravid.

Test specialist batsman Pujara top-scored in the Test series with 521 runs, including centuries in Adelaide, Melbourne and Sydney. Langer said Pujara's concentration was a challenge for his bowlers throughout the series.

"I have never seen a batsman watch the ball as closely as he (Pujara) does, and that includes Sachin Tendulkar and Rahul Dravid. His concentration was a challenge. And we have to keep getting better just like him, all our batsmen and bowlers," Langer said.

"The guys are working very hard and they are going okay. The first innings in Melbourne and Sydney, honestly, sucked the life out of us because when you are in the field for two days, with only one spin bowler, that takes energy out of the group," Langer added ahead of the ODI series.

"We have the best spinner and three outstanding pace bowlers, against the outstanding Cheteshwar Pujara and Virat Kohli. So it takes some mental and physical energy out. There are new players and new staff for these three games, so that brings new energy to the group," he added.

Australia's fast bowlers drew all-round criticism for failing to be as effective as India's pace battery but Langer backed them.

The home team will be missing Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins in the ODI series, who have been rested to manage workloads.

"...they copped some pretty strong criticism throughout the series. But on two very flat wickets they kept running in hard and having a go and in this instance they were beaten by some a brilliant Indian side. We were beaten by a better side," he conceded.

The Australian coach felt his side has the talent but just needs to apply itself a bit more.

"It's the exciting thing, when you lose a series to India, it's disappointing but it helps you get better and it's the same where we are at the moment.

"It is an unbelievable opportunity for us in Tests and ODI cricket to get better and we have to do that. We have the talent, now we have to look at the experience and ability, and aspire to do it," he said.

Australia have made an addition to their squad with batsman Ashton Turner coming in for Mitchell Marsh, who is suffering from gastroenteritis and is not available for the first ODI.

Australia have recalled off-spinner Nathan Lyon to their ODI squad, and Langer said that this is a move keeping the World Cup in mind, but didn't commit if the hosts would play two spinners in the first match of the series itself.

"Lyon's record in white ball cricket is very good and he is the best spinner in the world. So it would be a waste of opportunity if we don't play him in white ball cricket particularly with the World Cup coming up.

"He is also a gun fieldsman. He is nice and fit, and a gun fielder. I cannot wait to see how he goes and he is also excited about it," he said.

In addition, he spoke about Australia's World Cup preparations, and how they are close to finding the group of players in a bid to retain their 2015 title this summer.

"No one ever feels locked in. We have a clear plan how we will play our one-day cricket between now and the World Cup.

"It will be a great opportunity for Lyon and for our batsmen, as we have 10-15 games before the World Cup. So we will pick our (final) side after that. As always we will look to prepare well and win the World Cup," he said.

"In the next few months we will have a group of players together and build towards the World Cup, for which we have a clear idea of who we would like to have but we will have to wait," he signed off.

(With PTI inputs)