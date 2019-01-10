The controversy surrounding Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul's comments on a popular TV show escalated on Thursday after Committee of Administrators (CoA) chief Vinod Rai recommended a two-ODI ban on both the players. CoA chief Vinod Rai, in an e-mail to BCCI CEO Rahul Johri, called the comments by Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul "very crass." He wrote, "I have seen the remarks made by these two players on the show in print today. Very crass. No apology can cover it. I had asked Diana to suggest penalty because I had not seen the clip. I think we need to give both of them a two-match suspension. If Diana agrees, Rahul please draft an appropriate instruction and issue today as their explanations have come in. Separately, please prepare an advisory to all BCCI contracted players and support staff."

Pandya's comments on the ‘Koffee With Karan' show drew flak from all quarters and were termed as misogynistic and sexist after which he along with KL Rahul were issued a show cause notice. Pandya, in reply to the notice, regretted his behavior. But the response has not gone down well with CoA chief Vinod Rai.

"I am not convinced with Hardik's explanation and I have recommended a two-match ban for both players. However the final decision will be taken once Diana gives her go ahead," Rai told PTI.

Meanwhile, fellow CoA member Diana Edulji has referred the matter to the BCCI's legal cell.

On the show, Pandya boasted about hooking up with multiple women and also how open he has been about it with his parents.

India are scheduled to start a three-match ODI series against Australia from Saturday.

Rahul, the more restrained of the two in the show hosted by film-maker Karan Johar, has not yet reacted to the social media storm.

The two players were given 24 hours to explain themselves by the BCCI.

"Diana has sought legal opinion whether the duo can be banned. So, obviously a decision will be taken once she gives her nod. As far as I am concerned, the comments were crass, in bad taste and unacceptable," Rai said.

It is learnt that Edulji has also sought the opinion of BCCI acting president CK Khanna, acting secretary Amitabh Chaudhary and treasurer Anirudh Chaudhry on the issue.

(With PTI inputs)