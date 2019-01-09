 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Cricket

Cricket Board Notice To Hardik Pandya, KL Rahul Over Comments On Women

Updated: 09 January 2019 13:32 IST

Hardik Pandya triggered a Twitter uproar recently after making misogynistic comments on Koffee With Karan.

Cricket Board Notice To Hardik Pandya, KL Rahul Over Comments On Women
Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul recently appeared on the show Koffee With Karan. © Instagram/hardikpandya93

The Committee of Administrators on Wednesday issued a show-cause notice to Indian cricketers Hardik Pandya and K L Rahul, and sought an explanation within 24 hours for their remarks on women on a TV show. The notice came hours after Pandya apologised for making remarks that were construed as misogynist and sexist on celebrity chat show Koffee With Karan, saying he got "carried away by the nature" of the show. "We have sent show cause notices to Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul for their comments. They have given 24 hours to give an explanation," CoA chief Vinod Rai told PTI.    

Pandya appeared on the show, hosted by film maker Karan Johar, with his India teammate KL Rahul. Earlier, taking to Twitter, Pandya posted, "After reflecting on my comments on Koffee with Karan, I would like to apologise to everyone concerned who I may have hurt in any way.

"Honestly, I got a bit carried away with the nature of the show. In no way did I mean to disrespect or hurt anyone's sentiments. Respect."    

On the show, Pandya boasted about hooking up with multiple women and spoke about how open he is with his parents.    When the host of the show asked him why didn't he ask women their name in a club, Pandya responded by saying, "I like to watch and observe how they (women) move. I'm little from the black side so I need to see how they move."    A barrage of criticism started coming Pandya's way soon after.

(With PTI inputs)

Comments
Topics : India Cricket Team Hardik Pandya Lokesh Rahul Cricket BCCI
Get the latest Australia vs India news, check out the Australia vs India 2018-19 schedule and live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more Aus vs Ind updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul recently appeared on Koffee With Karan
  • Hardik Pandya had made misogynistic comments on the show
  • Pandya has recently recovered from injury and is in Australia
Related Articles
Hardik Pandya Apologises After Being Slammed For Controversial Comment On <i>Koffee With Karan</i>
Hardik Pandya Apologises After Being Slammed For Controversial Comment On Koffee With Karan
Virat Kohli Parties With KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya, Mayank Agarwal After India
Virat Kohli Parties With KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya, Mayank Agarwal After India's Win In Australia. See Pictures
KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya Pick MS Dhoni As The "Better Captain"
KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya Pick MS Dhoni As The "Better Captain"
Watch: KL Rahul Says People Think He Is Dating Hardik Pandya
Watch: KL Rahul Says People Think He Is Dating Hardik Pandya
Watch: MS Dhoni Becomes "Bittu Bhaiya," Speaks Bhojpuri With Hardik Pandya
Watch: MS Dhoni Becomes "Bittu Bhaiya," Speaks Bhojpuri With Hardik Pandya
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 116
2 EnglandEngland 108
3 New ZealandNew Zealand 107
4 South AfricaSouth Africa 106
5 AustraliaAustralia 101
Last updated on: 08 January 2019

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.