 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Australia vs India 2018/19 21 Nov 18 to 18 Jan 19

"Team Aren't Playing Well": Ricky Ponting Extends Support To Australian Coach Justin Langer During Tough Time

Updated: 06 January 2019 16:00 IST

Justin Langer was appointed the coach of the Australian team after Darren Lehmann stepped down from the position in March 2018.

"Team Aren
Justin Langer was appointed the coach of the Australian team in May 2018 © AFP

The Australia team has struggled throughout the month-long Test series against India. Already trailing 1-2 in the four-match rubber, hosts Australia were forced a follow-on in the ongoing Sydney Test for the first time in 30 years. Cricket experts along with the media on numerous occasions have questioned and criticised the home team and the coaching staff for their lacklustre performance in the series. But former Australia skipper Ricky Ponting has come out in support of team coach Justin Langer. Ponting admitted that the Australian team has not played well against India but asserted that Langer was the best person to be in charge of the team.

"It's a tough time - the team aren't playing well, the media are pretty hard on all the players and the coaching staff. But one thing I've said since he took the job is that you could not find a better person in the world to be in charge of the Australian cricket team right now," Ponting was quoted as saying by cricket.com.au.

"There might be other opinions out there about that, but I know Justin well. I'm speaking to the players a lot, they're all happy with the environment being created," Ponting added.

Ever since the ban of Steve Smith, David Warner and Cameron Bancroft from international cricket after the infamous ball-tampering controversy, the Australian team has struggled against the top teams.

Ponting also admitted to the fact that the Australian team has been working hard but has failed to get the desired results in the past months.

"They're working hard, and so far they haven't got the results but I think where we've seen Australian cricket over the last seven or eight months, things weren't going to change and turn around immediately.

"But I know they're on the right path, and certainly that's what all the players are saying," Ponting added.

India enforced a follow-on against Australia on Day 4 of the final Test after the home team was bundled out for 300 in the first innings in reply to visitor's 622-7 declared

In the second innings, Australia were 6 without loss when play was abandoned due to bad light.

Comments
Topics : India Cricket Team Australia Cricket Team Tim Paine Justin Langer Ricky Ponting Virat Kohli Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG), Sydney Australia vs India 2018/19 Cricket Australia vs India, 4th Test
Get the latest Australia vs India news, check out the Australia vs India 2018-19 schedule and live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more Aus vs Ind updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Langer was appointed coach of the Australian team in May last year
  • Ponting said that Langer was the best person to be in charge of the team
  • Australia currently trail 1-2 in the 4-match Test series against India
Related Articles
Ponting Feels Three Batsmen Have Cemented Place For The Ashes After Their Performance Against India
Ponting Feels Three Batsmen Have Cemented Place For The Ashes After Their Performance Against India
'Nervous' Cameron Bancroft Disappoints On Return From Ban
Ricky Ponting Explains How Cheteshwar Pujara
Ricky Ponting Explains How Cheteshwar Pujara's Inning Could Cost India The Match
Former Australian Captain Ricky Ponting Inducted Into ICC Hall Of Fame
Former Australian Captain Ricky Ponting Inducted Into ICC Hall Of Fame
India vs Australia: Virat Kohli, Tim Paine Should Let Their Bats Do The Talking, Suggests Ricky Ponting
India vs Australia: Virat Kohli, Tim Paine Should Let Their Bats Do The Talking, Suggests Ricky Ponting
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 116
2 EnglandEngland 108
3 New ZealandNew Zealand 107
4 South AfricaSouth Africa 106
5 AustraliaAustralia 102
Last updated on: 31 December 2018

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.