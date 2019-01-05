 
Australia vs India 2018/19 21 Nov 18 to 18 Jan 19

India vs Australia: Tim Paine Denies Reports Of Confusion In Australian Dressing Room

Updated: 05 January 2019 11:53 IST

India posted a mammoth 622 for seven in their first innings of the Sydney Test.

Tim Paine said that his team was not able to execute the plans properly on Day 1. © AFP

Tim Paine, the Australian skipper on Friday denied the reports of any confusion between him and the bowlers in the ongoing Test match against India in Sydney. With the Indian team amassing a mammoth 622 for seven in the first innings - their second highest total on Australian soil - reports came in that the Australian skipper and the pacers were on a different page in terms of planning and executions on the opening day of the Test. Clearing the air on the 'players being on different page', Paine said that his team got it slightly wrong on the opening day against the Indian batsmen and were just not able to execute the plans properly.

"We always have discussions post game but in terms of (people) being on a different page, no," Paine was quoted as saying by cricket.com.au.

"We know all the time, I think we're pretty clear on what we're trying to do. Yesterday afternoon - and to be fair probably the first hour in the morning then the first hour after lunch - we got it slightly wrong.

"It can sometimes look like (people are on different pages) but we know what we're trying to do.

"Sometimes you don't quite execute and teams can get away from you and that's what happened," Paine added.

Earlier, bowling coach David Saker had said that he along with coach Justin Langer had a meeting with the bowlers as the attack looked off-color -- managing only four wickets -- on Day 1. But Paine played down the meeting saying that his team was moving in the same direction.

India ended Day 1 of the fourth Test with 303 runs for the loss of four wickets and dominated the second day as well with the bat declaring their innings on 622 for seven.

Cheteshwar Pujara (193) and Rishabh Pant (159*) scored big centuries as the Australian bowlers displayed a lackluster performance in the first innings.

Comments
Highlights
  • Australia managed only 7 wickets in the 1st innings of the Sydney Test
  • India declared their first innings on 622/7
  • Pujara (193) and Pant (159*) scored centuries in the 1st innings
