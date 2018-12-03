 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Australia vs India 2018/19 21 Nov 18 to 18 Jan 19

India Have A Dismal Test Series Record In Australia

Updated: 03 December 2018 14:22 IST

India will eye to record their first Test series victory on Australian soil against the hosts.

India Have A Dismal Test Series Record In Australia
India will look to overcome their dismal record in Tests on Australia soil. © Facebook

India will look to overcome their dismal record in Tests on Australia soil when they face the hosts in the four-Test series, starting from December 6. Ever since 1947, the Indian sides touring Australia have produced plenty of greats in the longest format of the game but none have been able to change fortunes for the visitors. India, till date, have not managed to clinch victory in a single Test series. Out of the 12 series played, Australia have won 9 while the sides have drawn 3.

h3ioqis8

Photo Credit: AFP

However, while playing against a new-look Australian side in the forthcoming series, it will be the best chance for India to record their first Test series victory in Australia.

Virat Kohli will also fancy his chance to become the first Indian skipper to register a victory in Tests in the Australian soil.

India's last tour to Australia, which came in 2014, saw the tourists losing the four-match series 0-2. India had lost their first two encounters but they returned to salvage a draw in the final two clashes.

The 2018 Border-Gavaskar Test series, will get underway after India and Australia played out a 1-1 draw in the T20 International series.

The Test series opener will be played in Adelaide while the following matches will be played in Perth, Melbourne and Sydney respectively.

However, for India, the biggest boost ahead of the series will be most of their batsmen getting among the runs during the four-day practice match against Cricket Australia.

Comments
Topics : India Cricket Team Australia Cricket Team Australia vs India 2018/19 Virat Kohli Cricket
Get the latest Australia vs India news, check out the Australia vs India 2018-19 schedule and live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more Aus vs Ind updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • India will eye to record their first Test series victory
  • India will look to overcome their dismal record
  • India's last tour to Australia came in 2014
Related Articles
Virat Kohli Undergoes "Circuit Training" With Teammates
Virat Kohli Undergoes "Circuit Training" With Teammates
Overall Test Record Against India Favours Australia
Overall Test Record Against India Favours Australia
Former Australia Batsman Mocks Cheteshwar Pujara For Comments Ahead Of India vs Australia 1st Test
Former Australia Batsman Mocks Cheteshwar Pujara For Comments Ahead Of India vs Australia 1st Test
Watch: MS Dhoni Hones Dancing Skills With Help Of Daughter Ziva, Video Goes Viral
Watch: MS Dhoni Hones Dancing Skills With Help Of Daughter Ziva, Video Goes Viral
Travis Head Reveals How Australia Will Channelise Their On-Field Aggression Against India
Travis Head Reveals How Australia Will Channelise Their On-Field Aggression Against India
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 116
2 South AfricaSouth Africa 106
3 EnglandEngland 105
4 New ZealandNew Zealand 102
5 AustraliaAustralia 102
Last updated on: 29 November 2018

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.