 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Australia vs India 2018/19 21 Nov 18 to 18 Jan 19

Virat Kohli Says He Does Not Need To Prove Anything To Anyone

Updated: 02 December 2018 12:26 IST

India will have the best chance to beat Australia in their own backyard in the Test series starting from December 6.

Virat Kohli Says He Does Not Need To Prove Anything To Anyone
Virat Kohli has led by example in world cricket. © AFP

Virat Kohli has led by example in world cricket and in doing so he has often been compared with the greats of the game. When Virat Kohli leads the touring India in the forthcoming Tests against Australia, it will be their best chance to beat the hosts in their own backyard. However Kohli, who has 24 Test centuries to his name, believes that he has no need to prove anything to anyone and he wants to give his cent percent on the field. The Indian skipper, who averages over 54 in Tests also said that he doesn't feels anything different while playing in other countries.

"You learn from every series, every tour, every game that you play," Kohli told Sydney-based Macquarie Sports Radio.

"I think from last time round, I've become more assured of myself, I don't really find the need to prove anything to anyone.

"It's all about doing what the team wants me to do and just giving my 100% on the field, it's a gradual process, I don't really feel anything different when I go to tour countries now, it's more a process now," the 30-year-old added.

India had lost the previous Border-Gavaskar series under the captaincy of former Indian skipper MS Dhoni in 2014. The series saw the visitors lose their first two matches and then returning to play out draws in the final two encounters.

However, with the forthcoming four-match Test series starting from December 6, it will be a golden opportunity for India to get better off the new-look Australian side, in absence of their banned players Steve Smith and David Warner.

Comments
Topics : India Cricket Team Australia Cricket Team Australia vs India 2018/19 Virat Kohli Cricket
Get the latest Australia vs India news, check out the Australia vs India 2018-19 schedule and live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more Aus vs Ind updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Virat Kohli averages over 54 in Tests
  • India had lost the previous Border-Gavaskar series
  • The series saw the visitors lose their first two matches
Related Articles
Virat Kohli Backs India To Beat "Aggressive" Australia In Test Series Down Under
Virat Kohli Backs India To Beat "Aggressive" Australia In Test Series Down Under
South Africa Captain Faf du Plessis Weighs In On India vs Australia Test Series
South Africa Captain Faf du Plessis Weighs In On India vs Australia Test Series
India vs Australia: Virat Kohli Takes A Wicket And Can
India vs Australia: Virat Kohli Takes A Wicket And Can't Believe It - Watch
"Virat Kohli Was Dishing Out A Lesson To Bowlers": Ravichandran Ashwin On Skipper
"Virat Kohli Was Dishing Out A Lesson To Bowlers": Ravichandran Ashwin On Skipper's Spell
Watch: Virat Kohli Bowls During Practice Match, Fans Applaud India
Watch: Virat Kohli Bowls During Practice Match, Fans Applaud India's Fourth Seamer
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 116
2 South AfricaSouth Africa 106
3 EnglandEngland 105
4 New ZealandNew Zealand 102
5 AustraliaAustralia 102
Last updated on: 29 November 2018

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.