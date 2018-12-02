Virat Kohli Says He Does Not Need To Prove Anything To Anyone

Virat Kohli has led by example in world cricket and in doing so he has often been compared with the greats of the game. When Virat Kohli leads the touring India in the forthcoming Tests against Australia, it will be their best chance to beat the hosts in their own backyard. However Kohli, who has 24 Test centuries to his name, believes that he has no need to prove anything to anyone and he wants to give his cent percent on the field. The Indian skipper, who averages over 54 in Tests also said that he doesn't feels anything different while playing in other countries.

"You learn from every series, every tour, every game that you play," Kohli told Sydney-based Macquarie Sports Radio.

"I think from last time round, I've become more assured of myself, I don't really find the need to prove anything to anyone.

"It's all about doing what the team wants me to do and just giving my 100% on the field, it's a gradual process, I don't really feel anything different when I go to tour countries now, it's more a process now," the 30-year-old added.

India had lost the previous Border-Gavaskar series under the captaincy of former Indian skipper MS Dhoni in 2014. The series saw the visitors lose their first two matches and then returning to play out draws in the final two encounters.

However, with the forthcoming four-match Test series starting from December 6, it will be a golden opportunity for India to get better off the new-look Australian side, in absence of their banned players Steve Smith and David Warner.