India Have A Significant Chance Against Australia In Test Series: Steve Waugh

Steve Waugh ahead of the four-match Test series between India and Australia has said that the visitors will have a significant chance of winning the series. The Australian cricket great differed from the prediction made by Ricky Ponting. The former Australian skipper Ponting had said that his national team will clinch the series 2-1 but Waugh believes it will be a closely fought contest.

"I will see this as a significant chance and they would have prepared for this tour for a long time, I think it's going to be a really close series," Waugh told ESPNcricinfo.

The new-look Australian side will be without the services of their key batsmen Steve Smith and David Warner while India will be banking on the brilliant run of their skipper Virat Kohli.

And Waugh believes that Kohli is the kind of player who loves to keep himself prepared for the big moments like his former counterparts and greats Sachin Tendulkar and Brian Lara.

Asked how will Australia counter India'a ace batsman, Waugh said, "He is a great player and loves the big moment, a bit like (Sachin) Tendulkar and (Brian) Lara.

India had lost the previous Border-Gavaskar series in Australia under the captaincy of former Indian skipper MS Dhoni in 2014. The series saw the visitors lose their first two matches and then returning to play out draws in the final two encounters.

With the forthcoming four-match Test series starting from December 6, it will be a golden opportunity for India to get better off the Australians.