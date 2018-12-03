 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Australia vs India 2018/19 21 Nov 18 to 18 Jan 19

Former Australia Batsman Mocks Cheteshwar Pujara For Comments Ahead Of India vs Australia 1st Test

Updated: 03 December 2018 13:42 IST

The Indian bowlers conceded over 500 runs in the practice match against Cricket Australia XI.

Former Australia Batsman Mocks Cheteshwar Pujara For Comments Ahead Of India vs Australia 1st Test
Cheteshwar Pujara said that conceding over 500 runs in the warm-up match meant nothing to Team India. © AFP

Indian bowlers had a tough time in the four-day practice match against Cricket Australia XI, conceding over 500 runs to the hosts at the Sydney Cricket Ground. The match ended in a draw with Murali Vijay and KL Rahul impressing with the bat in the second innings but the bowlers were made to toil as Harry Nielsen smashed a brilliant century for the home team. Ahead of the first Test between India and Australia in Adelaide, Cheteshwar Pujara, who hit a half-century in the warm-up game, claimed that "conceding 500 runs in a warm-up game doesn't mean anything".

Speaking at a press conference on Monday, Pujara played down any concerns regarding Indian bowlers' performance in the warm-up match in Sydney.

"Conceding 500 runs in a warm-up game doesn't mean anything ... we are not very much worried about it," Pujara told reporters on Monday.

"Our bowlers know what they have to do ... they know what line and lengths to bowl in Australia. As a bowling unit we are very confident," the Indian middle-order batsman added.

"We utilised all three days (in Sydney) properly. We also had some net practice while the game was going on so I don't think it was a concern at all. We got enough practice and we did what we wanted."

However, former Australia batsman Dean Jones was not too convinced and mocked Pujara for his take on practice game.

According to a Sydney Morning Herald report, off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin and batsman Rohit Sharma were the only two Indian cricketers to train in the nets on Monday with the rest of the squad having a rest day.

"We got what we wanted in the practice game and the trainer and the physio has been monitoring the workload," said Pujara.

"We thought that it was best to take a break today and train for the next two days and be fresh for the Test match."

Comments
Topics : India Cricket Team Australia Cricket Team Dean Mervyn Jones Cheteshwar Pujara Australia vs India 2018/19 Cricket
Get the latest Australia vs India news, check out the Australia vs India 2018-19 schedule and live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more Aus vs Ind updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Dean Jones trolls Cheteshwar Pujara for his comments on warm-up game
  • Pujara made light of India conceding over 500 runs in practice match
  • India face Australia in the first Test at Adelaide starting Thursday
Related Articles
Cheteshwar Pujara Backs "Clever" Ravichandran Ashwin To Make Impact In Australia
Cheteshwar Pujara Backs "Clever" Ravichandran Ashwin To Make Impact In Australia
Virat Kohli Stunned By Australian Teenager Aaron Hardie. Watch
Virat Kohli Stunned By Australian Teenager Aaron Hardie. Watch
India vs West Indies: Prithvi Shaw Stars As India Pile Up 364/4 At Stumps On Day 1
India vs West Indies: Prithvi Shaw Stars As India Pile Up 364/4 At Stumps On Day 1
Watch: Cheteshwar Pujara Carries A Water Bottle In Pocket During 1st Test Against Windies
Watch: Cheteshwar Pujara Carries A Water Bottle In Pocket During 1st Test Against Windies
Watch: Prithvi Shaw And Chesteshwar Pujara Face Off In A Different Sport Before First Test Against West Indies
Watch: Prithvi Shaw And Chesteshwar Pujara Face Off In A Different Sport Before First Test Against West Indies
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 116
2 South AfricaSouth Africa 106
3 EnglandEngland 105
4 New ZealandNew Zealand 102
5 AustraliaAustralia 102
Last updated on: 29 November 2018

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.