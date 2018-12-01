Cricket Australia Wicketkeeper Says Plan Was To Tire Out India Ahead Of Adelaide Test

Team India drew their four-day practice match against Cricket Australia XI at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Saturday. After India were invited to bat, they were bowled out 358. Following that, Cricket Australia XI rode on a brilliant Harry Nielsen century to post a mammoth first inning total of 554 all-out and take a 186-run lead. Talking about the massive first innings score that kept India out in the field for a long duration, CA XI wicketkeeper Nielsen said that they wanted to help the national team by keeping the Indian team out on the field for as long as possible so as to tire them before the start of the opening Test .

"I think they were getting a bit grumpy, which was pleasing us," cricket.com.au quoted Nielsen as saying.

"With an eye towards the first Test, we were sort of trying to keep them out there as long as we could and help the Test team out," Nielsen added.

"I think we did our job beautifully batting for (151.1) overs. I bet they certainly didn't plan on that, but they should've bowled us out.

"We were never going to declare, (hoping to) get plenty of overs into their quicks and wear them out a bit," Nielsen further added.

In their second innings, KL Rahul and Murali Vijay played beautifully as they took India to 211/2 before the match ended in a draw.

Speaking about the practice match, Vijay said that the Indian bowlers received a good practice before the Adelaide Test.

"Our bowlers had a good stint today and hopefully that helped them out and their practices. We're looking forward to going to Adelaide and taking it from there," Vijay said.

India play their first Test against Australia at the Adelaide Oval starting December 6.