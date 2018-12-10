India vs Australia: India Beat Australia By 31 Runs For 1st Test Win Down Under In 10 Years

India pulled off a stunning 31-run win over Australia to register their first victory in a Test Down Under in 10 years. The last time India defeated Australia at home was back in 2008 in Perth. This is also the visitors' first victory in Adelaide since 2003. Ravichandran Ashwin, who took three wickets in the final innings, put the final nail in Australia's coffin to end the hosts' admirable rearguard action. Pacers Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami were also crucial to India's cause, picking three wickets each while Ishant Sharma chipped in with one.

Australia's tail fought valiantly on the final day of the Test, almost pulling off the impossible but India kept pegging away to finally clinch a much-deserved win on Australian soil.

