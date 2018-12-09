Ricky Ponting Unhappy With Poor Umpiring During Adelaide Test

Ricky Ponting has not shied away from giving his opinion about the ongoing India vs Australia series. The former Australian skipper on Sunday raised concerns about the poor decisions made by the umpires during the fourth day of the Adelaide Test. The 43-year-old was of the opinion that umpires don't look at the front line anymore. His statement comes after senior India pacer Ishant Sharma dismissed Aaron Finch during the Australian innings and umpire Kumar Dharmasena gave it out. But later the review showed that Ishant had overstepped and thus Finch survived the scare.

Ponting also said that it is only when a review is taken we get to know about the no-ball these days.

"I've said this for a lot of years; I honestly don't think the umpires look at the front line anymore," Ponting told cricket.com.au.

"Some of the ones we've seen today ... he was 4-6 inches over the line.

"I don't think the umpires are looking and I certainly don't think they were looking at those ones because they were blatantly obvious ones.

"And as we know now, they'll only ever look at them if a wicket falls, which as far as I'm concerned is not right," the 2003 World Cup winning skipper added.

Finch didn't survive for too long and scored just 11 runs for the hosts before being sent back by Ravichandran Ashwin.

Australia stumbled to 104 for four at stumps on the penultimate day, needing 219 more runs to win.

For India, Mohammed Shami and Ashwin scalped two wickets each in the second innings.