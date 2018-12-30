 
Australia vs India 2018/19 21 Nov 18 to 18 Jan 19

Watch: Archie Schiller Greets Indian Cricketers With Warm Handshake After Melbourne Test

Updated: 30 December 2018 19:28 IST

Archie Schiller co-captained Australia with Tim Paine and was also present during toss on Day-1.

Watch: Archie Schiller Greets Indian Cricketers With Warm Handshake After Melbourne Test
Archie Schiller turned 7 on December 29. © Twitter

India registered only their second Test victory at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) when they defeated Australia by 137 runs to go one up in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Test series. The visitors now lead the series 2-1. Following the win, the visiting Indian players were greeted with a warm handshake by Australia's 7-year-old co-captain Archie Schiller. In the video posted by Cricket Australia on Twitter, Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma, Rishabh Pant, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ravichandran Ashwin and a few others can be seen shaking hands with the leg-spinner.

Schiller suffers from a rare heart condition. The kid from Adelaide partnered Aussie spinner Nathan Lyon following his ascendancy to captaincy and also practiced with the Australian team.

Schiller came to know of his inclusion when Australian coach Justin Langer ringed him.

Lyon popularly called, "Gary the Goat" is admired by Schiller who aspires to be a successful leg-spinner for Australia.

Schiller had earlier told Langer that he is confident of taking the prized wicket of Indian skipper Virat Kohli. He attended the Family Day gathering alongside both the participating teams.

Meanwhile, Kohli and his men have the golden chance to win their first-ever Test series in Australian soil in 70 years.

Comments
Highlights
  • India won the MCG Test by 137 runs to go 2-1 up in the series
  • Jasprit Bumrah was adjudged Man of the Match for figures of 9/86
  • The Sydney Test begins on January 3
