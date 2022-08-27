Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan, Asia Cup Match: Sri Lanka Squad's T20 Stats
Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka holds an experience of 152 T20 matches. He has scored 3209 runs with his highest score in the format being 131 not out. Shanaka has also picked 47 wickets.
Sri Lanka are set to kick off their 2022 Asia Cup campaign with a match against Afghanistan on Saturday, August 27. The side suffered a blow ahead of the tournament as its ace pacer Dushmantha Chameera got ruled out of the continental event. The third team in Sri Lanka's group is Bangladesh, hence a good win in the opening match must be the aim of the team. Sri Lanka enter the event after a 246-run win over Pakistan in a Test match in July.
Before Sri Lanka start their Asia Cup campaign, have a look at their players' T20 stats:
Charith Asalanka: The batting all-rounder has played 62 T20s and scored 1357 with a highest score of 80 not out. He also bowls right-arm off-break and has picked 18 wickets.
Ashen Bandara: The middle-order batter has played 41 T20s and scored 820 with a best score of 101 not out.
Dinesh Chandimal: The wicketkeeper-batter has played 169 T20s and scored 3919. His highest score in the format is 101 not out.
Wanindu Hasaranga de Silva: The star all-rounder has played a total of 109 T20s. He bowls leg-break and has picked 149 wickets besides scoring 1179 runs as a batter.
Dhananjaya de Silva: The all-rounder has played 83 T20s and has scored 1695 runs with his best score being 81 not out. De Silva, who bowls also right-arm off-break, has picked 28 wickets.
Nuwanidu Fernando: The batter is yet to make his international debut. He has played 25 T20 matches and scored 549 runs with his best score being 126 not out.
Danushka Gunathilaka: The all-rounder has played 123 T20s scoring 2852 runs and scalping 31 wickets. His highest score in the format is 102 not out.
Praveen Jayawickrama: Very new to international cricket, the left-arm othodox bowler has played 24 T20s and scalped 23 wickets with the best figures of 3/13.
Chamika Karunaratne: The right-handed pacer has played 66 T20s and picked 40 wickets with his best figures being 4/28. With the bat, Karunaratne has scored 485 runs with his best score being 75 not out.
Pramod Madushan: The right-arm medium-fast bowler has played 32 T20 matches and taken 38 wickets with his best figures being 4/27.
Dilshan Madushanka: The left-arm medium-fast bowler has played 8 T20s and picked 7 wickets. The 21-year-old youngster is yet to make his international debut.
Kusal Mendis: The wicketkeeper-batter has scored 2151 T20 runs in 81 matches. His best score in the format is 86 and his strike rate is 133.93.
Pathum Nissanka: The top-order batter has played 55 T20s and scored 1341 with his best score being 93.
Matheesha Pathirana: The right-arm medium-fast bowler has not made his internatinal debut so far. He has played 9 T20s and picked 7 wickets.
Bhanuka Rajapaksa: The top-order batter has played 124 T20s and scored 2332 runs. Rajapaksa, who bowls right-arm medium fast, has also picked 28 wickets.
Maheesh Theekshana: The right-arm off-break bowler has played 67 T20s and picked 74 wickets with his best figures being 4/25.
Jeffrey Vandersay: The leg-spinner has played 69 T20s and picked 72 wickets. 6/25 are his best figures.