Sri Lanka are set to kick off their 2022 Asia Cup campaign with a match against Afghanistan on Saturday, August 27. The side suffered a blow ahead of the tournament as its ace pacer Dushmantha Chameera got ruled out of the continental event. The third team in Sri Lanka's group is Bangladesh, hence a good win in the opening match must be the aim of the team. Sri Lanka enter the event after a 246-run win over Pakistan in a Test match in July.

Before Sri Lanka start their Asia Cup campaign, have a look at their players' T20 stats:

Dasun Shanaka (c): The Sri Lanka skipper has played 152 T20 matches and has scored 3209 runs. His highest score in the format is 131 not out. Being a right-arm medium fast bowler too, he has picked 47 wickets.

Charith Asalanka: The batting all-rounder has played 62 T20s and scored 1357 with a highest score of 80 not out. He also bowls right-arm off-break and has picked 18 wickets.

Ashen Bandara: The middle-order batter has played 41 T20s and scored 820 with a best score of 101 not out.

Dinesh Chandimal: The wicketkeeper-batter has played 169 T20s and scored 3919. His highest score in the format is 101 not out.

Wanindu Hasaranga de Silva: The star all-rounder has played a total of 109 T20s. He bowls leg-break and has picked 149 wickets besides scoring 1179 runs as a batter.

Dhananjaya de Silva: The all-rounder has played 83 T20s and has scored 1695 runs with his best score being 81 not out. De Silva, who bowls also right-arm off-break, has picked 28 wickets.

Nuwanidu Fernando: The batter is yet to make his international debut. He has played 25 T20 matches and scored 549 runs with his best score being 126 not out.

Danushka Gunathilaka: The all-rounder has played 123 T20s scoring 2852 runs and scalping 31 wickets. His highest score in the format is 102 not out.

Praveen Jayawickrama: Very new to international cricket, the left-arm othodox bowler has played 24 T20s and scalped 23 wickets with the best figures of 3/13.

Chamika Karunaratne: The right-handed pacer has played 66 T20s and picked 40 wickets with his best figures being 4/28. With the bat, Karunaratne has scored 485 runs with his best score being 75 not out.

Pramod Madushan: The right-arm medium-fast bowler has played 32 T20 matches and taken 38 wickets with his best figures being 4/27.

Dilshan Madushanka: The left-arm medium-fast bowler has played 8 T20s and picked 7 wickets. The 21-year-old youngster is yet to make his international debut.

Kusal Mendis: The wicketkeeper-batter has scored 2151 T20 runs in 81 matches. His best score in the format is 86 and his strike rate is 133.93.

Pathum Nissanka: The top-order batter has played 55 T20s and scored 1341 with his best score being 93.

Matheesha Pathirana: The right-arm medium-fast bowler has not made his internatinal debut so far. He has played 9 T20s and picked 7 wickets.

Bhanuka Rajapaksa: The top-order batter has played 124 T20s and scored 2332 runs. Rajapaksa, who bowls right-arm medium fast, has also picked 28 wickets.

Maheesh Theekshana: The right-arm off-break bowler has played 67 T20s and picked 74 wickets with his best figures being 4/25.

Jeffrey Vandersay: The leg-spinner has played 69 T20s and picked 72 wickets. 6/25 are his best figures.