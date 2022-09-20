Star India batter Virat Kohli, who ended his two-and-a-half-year century drought in the Asia Cup 2022, had a memorable run in the entire tournament. Kohli ended his campaign with a total of 276 runs to his name, the second highest in the tournament. Kohli is now eyeing a good performance against Australia in the home series and yet another milestone in his career. He is just 207 runs away from surpassing India head coach Rahul Dravid to become the second highest run-getter across all formats for India. When achieves the mark he will also become the sixth-highest run-scorer in international cricket.

India great Rahul Dravid is currently the sixth-highest run scorer in international cricket and India's second-highest scorer. In 509 matches, he has scored 24,208 runs across 605 innings at an average of 45.41. He scored 48 centuries and 146 half-centuries in his career, with a career best score of 270.

Kohli, who has played 478 international matches so far, has 24,002 runs to his name. 12,344 runs have come in the ODI format, while he has 8,074 runs to his name in the longest format. In T20Is, he has 3,584 runs to his credit.

The right-handed Kohli had last scored a ton in November 2019 during a day-night Test against Bangladesh and then he had to wait almost three years before registering his next century. The three-figure mark against Afghanistan was also his 71st ton in international cricket.

When India take the field against Australia on Tuesday evening in Mohali, Kohli would look to continue his good form.

Earlier, former Australia captain Ricky Ponting had said that surpassing Sachin Tendulkar's feat of 100 international centuries is "possible" for Virat Kohli, Australian great Ricky Ponting has said looking at the Indian superstar's new-found hunger for runs.

"If you would have asked me three years ago, I'd have said yes. But the fact that it has slowed down as much as it did... yeah, I still think that it is possible for him, there's no doubt," Ponting said on The ICC Review.

"Look, I'll never say never with Virat, because you know once he gets on a bit of a roll, you know how hungry he is and how keen for success he is. I'll never say never that's for sure," the two-time Aussie World Cup winning skipper said.