India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2022, Live Updates: Rohit Sharma On The Charge For India vs Pakistan
India openers Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul collected 11 runs in the first over, which was bowled by Naseem Shah, after Pakistan elected to bowl first
India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2022, Super 4, Live Score Updates: India openers Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul collected 11 runs in the first over, which was bowled by Naseem Shah, after Pakistan elected to bowl first. Pakistan had won the toss and elected to bowl against India in an Asia Cup Super 4 clash at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. India made three changes as Hardik Pandya, Ravi Bishnoi and Deepak Hooda replaced Avesh Khan, Ravindra Jadeja and Dinesh Karthik. Pakistan also made a forced change as Mohammad Hasnain replaced the injured Shahnawaz Dahani. This time it is a Super 4 clash that takes place on Sunday. On August 28, Team India got the better of Pakistan in the group stage by five wickets as Hardik Pandya displayed an all-round performance, taking three wickets and scoring unbeaten 33. Both India and Pakistan have been battling injuries and the likes of Ravindra Jadeja and Shahnawaz Dahani are sidelined. Jadeja has been ruled out of the tournament while Dahani will miss the match against India due to a suspected side strain. It will be interesting to see whether the Babar-Azam led would avenge their last week's defeat or not. (LIVE SCORECARD)
Playing XIs:
India: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant (w), Deepak Hooda, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Ravi Bishnoi
Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan(w), Babar Azam (c), Fakhar Zaman, Khushdil Shah, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Hasnain
- 19:36 (IST)Ind vs Pak Match: SIX!What a short this is from Rohit Sharma! It was a short of a length ball but the Indian skipper adjusted himself beautifully under it and played his trademark pull shot to perfection for a six. 11 runs came off the first over.IND 11/0 (1)
- 19:34 (IST)Ind vs Pak Match: FOUR!Early intent from Rohit Sharma. He danced down the track and lofted Naseem over extra cover for a four.IND 5/0 (0.4)
- 19:33 (IST)Ind vs Pak Match: Rahul, India off the markA short ball outside off stump and Rahul plays it past the deep backward point for a single.IND 1/0 (0.2)
- 19:32 (IST)Ind vs Pak Match: Dot ballA short-of-a-length ball outside off stump from Naseem Shah and Rahul defends it well. No run came off it.IND 0/0 (0.1)
- 19:30 (IST)Ind vs Pak Match: Rahul-Rohit pair opens for IndiaThe pair of KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma will open the Indian innings. Rahul will face the first ball, while Rohit is at the other end. Naseem Shah has the new ball in hand. Here we go!
- 19:28 (IST)Ind vs Pak Match: Nationals anthems doneIt started with the national anthem of Pakistan and was followed by that of India. We are just minutes away from the start of play.
- 19:20 (IST)Ind vs Pak Match: KL Rahul's performance under scrutinyKL Rahul has failed to impress post his return to competitive cricket after recovering from injury. After a mediocre Zimbabwe tour, he has scored 0 and 36 in the two matches in Asia Cup 2022. Sunday gives Rahul another chance to improve his form ahead of the T20 World Cup that starts in October.
- 19:10 (IST)Ind vs Pak Match: Hasnain replaces Dahani in Pakistan's XIMohammad Hasnain has been included in Pakistan's playing XI in place of injured pacer Shahnawaz Dahani.
- 19:08 (IST)Ind vs Pak Match: Here are the playing XIs -India: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Deepak Hooda, Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Ravi Bishnoi, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep SinghPakistan: Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Babar Azam (c), Fakhar Zaman, Khushdil Shah, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, Naseem Shah
- 19:06 (IST)Ind vs Pak Match: India make three changesHardik Pandya, Deepak Hooda and Ravi Bishnoi have been included in India's playing XI in places of Dinesh Karthik, Avesh Khan and Ravindra Jadeja.
- 19:01 (IST)Ind vs Pak Match: Pakistan bowl firstPakistan skipper Babar Azam has won the toss and opted to bowl first against India.
- 18:59 (IST)Ind vs Pak Match: Expect another India vs Pakistan thrillerWhen the teams had faced each other for the first time in Asia Cup 2022, the match had gone down to the wire. With much more on stake this time, both the sides will aim to put their best foot forward today.
- 18:51 (IST)Ind vs Pak Match: Toss in a whileWe are just 10 minutes away from the toss of the highly-awaited clash between India and Pakistan. Don't go anywhere as we will be sharing you the toss result and playing XIs soon after the coin flip.
- 18:41 (IST)Ind vs Pak Match: Virat Kohli gaining formVirat Kohli scored a 35 off 34 balls against Pakistan in India's Asia Cup campaign opener and then followed it with a 59 not out off 44 balls. India will be eying another impactful performance from him in today's game.
- 18:32 (IST)Ind vs Pak Match: Nawaz, Bhuvi in wicket-takers' listWhile Mohammad Nawaz is the leading wicket-taker for Pakistan with 6 scalps to his name, Bhuvneshwar Kumar leads the chart among Indians with 5 wickets.
- 18:28 (IST)Ind vs Pak Match: Rizwan, the key for Pakistan!Mohammad Rizwan has scored 121 runs across two matches in the ongoing continental event. His average is 121 and strike rate is 122.22.
- 18:19 (IST)Ind vs Pak Match: Eyes on Suryakumar YadavSuryakumar Yadav, who scored just 18 runs in India's campaign opener, ran amok in the second match that was against Hong Kong. In the game, Suryakumar hit 68 not out off 26 balls with the help of six fours and as many sixes.
- 18:13 (IST)Ind vs Pak Match: What was the result of the most recent match between the arch-rivals?In the previous match between the sides, India had defeated Pakistan by 5 wickets in a last-over thriller, thanks to Hardik Pandya's all-round show. You can get the highlights of the match HERE.
- 18:06 (IST)Ind vs Pak Match: Pakistan last beat India in Asia Cup in 2014It is around 8 years back that Pakistan had defeated India in Asia Cup. Since then, both the sides have played four matches against each other with India winning all of them.
- 17:59 (IST)Ind vs Pak Match: Head-to-head in T20IsIndia and Pakistan have met each other a total of ten times in T20 internationals. India dominate the head-to-head battle with a 8-2 record.
- 17:57 (IST)Ind vs Pak Match: Head-to-head in Asia CupIndia and Pakistan have played 15 matches against each other in Asia Cup so far. India have won 9 of them, Pakistan won 5 while one ended in a no-result.
- 17:40 (IST)Ind vs Pak Match: "You are tested in games like these," says Rahul DravidIndia head coach Rahul Dravid has shared his opinion ahead of the match against Pakistan.
- 17:35 (IST)Ind vs Pak Match: Pakistan predicted XIAlong with India, Pakistan are also struggling with the issue of players' injury. Will the Pakistan team give a nod to Hasan Ali in place of injured player Shahnawaz Dahani. Have a look at what their playing XI could be. CLICK HERE
- 17:25 (IST)Ind vs Pak Match: India predicted XIWhich player from the Indian squad could replace Ravindra Jadeja? Check out our prediction on India's playing XI for the match against Pakistan. CLICK HERE
- 17:20 (IST)Ind vs Pak Match: Injury UpdatesIndian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has been ruled out of the tournament due to a knee injury, while Pakistan pacer Shahnawaz Dahani missed today's game due to a "suspected side strain".
- 17:10 (IST)Ind vs Pak Match: India high on confidenceRohit Sharma-led India have entered the Super 4 after winning both their matches, while Pakistan lost their opening game to India before beating Hong Kong and advancing to playoffs.
- 15:37 (IST)Ind vs Pak Match: Hello guys!Hello everyone and welcome to this space. India face Pakistan for a second time in the ongoing Asia Cup. You will get all the updates, including scores, related to the match here. Stay connected!
