India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2022, Super 4, Live Score Updates: India openers Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul collected 11 runs in the first over, which was bowled by Naseem Shah, after Pakistan elected to bowl first. Pakistan had won the toss and elected to bowl against India in an Asia Cup Super 4 clash at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. India made three changes as Hardik Pandya, Ravi Bishnoi and Deepak Hooda replaced Avesh Khan, Ravindra Jadeja and Dinesh Karthik. Pakistan also made a forced change as Mohammad Hasnain replaced the injured Shahnawaz Dahani. This time it is a Super 4 clash that takes place on Sunday. On August 28, Team India got the better of Pakistan in the group stage by five wickets as Hardik Pandya displayed an all-round performance, taking three wickets and scoring unbeaten 33. Both India and Pakistan have been battling injuries and the likes of Ravindra Jadeja and Shahnawaz Dahani are sidelined. Jadeja has been ruled out of the tournament while Dahani will miss the match against India due to a suspected side strain. It will be interesting to see whether the Babar-Azam led would avenge their last week's defeat or not. (LIVE SCORECARD)

Playing XIs:

India: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant (w), Deepak Hooda, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Ravi Bishnoi

Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan(w), Babar Azam (c), Fakhar Zaman, Khushdil Shah, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Hasnain



Asia Cup Live Score Updates Between India and Pakistan straight from Dubai International Stadium, Dubai