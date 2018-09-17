 
Asia Cup 2018 15 Sep 18 to 28 Sep 18

Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan, Asia Cup Live Score: Sri Lanka Face Afghanistan In A Must-Win Game

Updated: 17 September 2018 15:32 IST

Live Score: Asia Cup 2018, Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan ODI Match: Sri Lanka have beaten Afghanistan in the last two ODIs that they played against each other.

Asia Cup 2018 Live: Sri Lanka will have to win against Afghanistan to stay alive in the tournament. © Twitter

Sri Lanka will look to bounce back from their embarrassing 137-run loss to Bangladesh in the Asia Cup 2018 opener when they face Afghanistan in the second Group B match on Monday at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. Sri Lanka were completely outplayed by Bangladesh and will need to beat Afghanistan to stay alive in the tournament. Afghanistan, meanwhile, will be looking to start their Asia Cup campaign with a win, which will assure them a place in the Super Four. This will be the first Asia Cup 2018 match to be held in Abu Dhabi. Since winning the tri-series in the West Indies in 2016-17, Sri Lanka have won just nine ODIs and lost 29 ODIs. (LIVE SCORECARD)

Sri Lanka will aim to correct the faults in their batting order and find some inspiration in their bowling attack, which is being led by veteran Lasith Malinga. Sri Lanka's batting performance has been going through a rough patch now as opener Upul Tharanga top-scored with 27. Apart from Tharanga, only Dilruwan Perera (29) and Suranga Lakmal (20) crossed the 20-run mark against a polished Bangladesh bowling attack. As for Afghanistan, they have been in a fine touch, winning a couple of ODI series against Ireland and Zimbabwe and also winning the World Cup qualifiers. However, Sri Lanka enjoy advantage against Afghanistan as the former have beaten the latter in both the ODIs played against each other.

Live Updates Between Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan, 2018 Asia Cup 3rd ODI straight from Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Rahmat Shah, Mohammad Shahzad, Najibullah Zadran and Mohammad Nabi have all made 300-plus runs this season in ODIs. Rahmat Shah has been dismissed for a single-figure score only once in his last 17 innings, dating back to the Ireland series in Sharjah last December. Coming to their bowling, the spin duo of Rashid Khan (29 wickets from 11 ODIs) and Mujeeb Ur Rehman, will be expected to trouble the Sri Lankan batsman and wrap up their innings quickly.

Comments
