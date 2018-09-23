 
Bangladesh vs Afghanistan, Asia Cup Live Score: Troubled Bangladesh Face Spirited Afghanistan In Super Four Clash

Updated: 23 September 2018 14:44 IST

Live Score, Asia Cup 2018, Bangladesh vs Afghanistan ODI Match: Afghanistan will aim to beat a troubled Bangladesh side for the second time in the tournament.

Asia Cup Live, Bangladesh vs Afghanistan: The match will be played at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium. © AFP

Bangladesh will face Afghanistan in the Super Four match of the Asia Cup 2018 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Sunday. Both Bangladesh and Afghanistan will play their second match in the Super Four after registering a loss in their previous matches. Bangladesh lost their last encounter against India while Afghanistan suffered a defeat to Pakistan. Concerned over the injury and the poor form of top-order batsmen, Bangladesh on Friday recalled the experienced Soumya Sarkar and Imrul Kayes to bolster their squad for the ongoing Asia Cup. The inclusion of Soumya and Kayes came as Bangladesh were bowled out for a paltry 173 runs in their first Super Four game against India in Dubai. (LIVE SCORECARD)

Bangladesh, who haven't been able to find their footing in the tournament, will eye a change in fortune and beat a spirited Afghanistan team by a huge margin to strengthen their chances of making it to the finals of the Asia Cup 2018. After losing opener Tamim Iqbal in their tournament opener, the Bangladesh top-order has sufferred and wasn't able to give their team a solid start. While the batting has been an issue, the bowling department, too, has been little effective. Despite boasting of players like Shakib Al Hasan, Mashrafe Mortaza, Rubel Hossain among others, the bowling has been on a sub-par level.

Live Updates Between Bangladesh vs Afghanistan, 2018 Asia Cup Super-Four Match straight from Sheikh Zayed Stadium

For Afghanistan, it has been an extraordinary run for them. First, they beat a depleted Sri Lankan side by 91 runs in the group stages, then defeated Bangladesh by a massive 136-run margin. Afghanistan have been a revelation in this tournament as both their batting and bowling department has been on-point, with little glitches that can be improved. However, their inexperience of playing a high-voltage game was brought to light when they lost their first Super Four match to Pakistan by a whisker. With Pakistan needing 10 runs off the last over, the inexperienced bowling attack failed to hold on to their nerves, thus gifting away the match to Pakistan.

