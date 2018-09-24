 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Asia Cup 2018 15 Sep 18 to 28 Sep 18

Asia Cup 2018: Pakistan Anchor Makes Obscene Gesture On Air. Watch

Updated: 24 September 2018 20:03 IST

A news anchor of a Pakistan news channel was caught making an obscene gesture during a news bulletin on Asia Cup 2018 Super Four clash between Pakistan and Afghanistan on Friday.

Asia Cup 2018: Pakistan Anchor Makes Obscene Gesture On Air. Watch
Pakistan registered a nervy win over Afghanistan in a nail-biting Super Four contest. © AFP

A news anchor of a Pakistani news channel was caught making an obscene gesture during a news bulletin on the Asia Cup 2018 Super Four clash between Pakistan and Afghanistan on Friday. The television anchor seemed unaware of being on-air and broke into a little dance, waving his middle finger at the camera. Pakistan eventually won the match against Afghanistan by three wickets. The video is doing the rounds on social media platforms.

Pakistan registered a nervy win over Afghanistan in a nail-biting Super Four contest.

Chasing a modest 258, Pakistan were in control with a 154-run second wicket stand between Imam-ul-Haq (80) and Babar Azam (66) before losing their way with the fall of regular wickets, only to be rescued by former skipper Shoaib Malik's belligerent 43-ball unbeaten 51.

After a win against Afghanistan, the Green Brigade suffered a nine-wicket loss at the hands of India, their second on the trot against Rohit Sharma's men in the ongoing tournament.

Chasing an average 238-run target, Rohit and Shikhar Dhawan single-handedly dominated the Pakistani bowling attack to add another defeat to the Sarfraz Ahmed-led side.

With a win against Pakistan, India have booked a spot in the final.

Pakistan will be facing Bangladesh in a do-or-die clash on Wednesday. The winner between Pakistan and Bangladesh will face India in the summit clash of the tournament on Friday.

Comments
Topics : Pakistan Cricket Team Afghanistan Sarfraz Ahmed Asia Cup 2018 Cricket
Get the latest Asia Cup 2018 news, check out the Asia Cup 2018 schedule and live score and Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more Asia Cup 2018 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • A news anchor was caught making an obscene gesture during a bulletin
  • The television anchor seemed unaware of being on-air
  • The video is doing rounds on the social media platforms
Related Articles
Asia Cup 2018: Virat Kohli Praises India After Thumping Win Over Pakistan In Asia Cup
Asia Cup 2018: Virat Kohli Praises India After Thumping Win Over Pakistan In Asia Cup
Pakistan Fans Blast Captain Sarfraz Ahmed After Massive Loss To India
Pakistan Fans Blast Captain Sarfraz Ahmed After Massive Loss To India
Pakistan Going Through Confidence Crisis, Says Coach Mickey Arthur
Pakistan Going Through Confidence Crisis, Says Coach Mickey Arthur
Watch: Indian Fans Call Shoaib Malik "Jiju", Pakistan All-Rounder Surprises Them
Watch: Indian Fans Call Shoaib Malik "Jiju", Pakistan All-Rounder Surprises Them
Watch: MS Dhoni Proves Yet Again Why He Is The Undisputed King Of DRS, Twitter Erupts
Watch: MS Dhoni Proves Yet Again Why He Is The Undisputed King Of DRS, Twitter Erupts
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 115
2 South AfricaSouth Africa 106
3 AustraliaAustralia 106
4 EnglandEngland 105
5 New ZealandNew Zealand 102
Last updated on: 12 September 2018

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.