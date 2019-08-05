 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
The Ashes 2019 01 Aug 19 to 16 Sep 19

Steve Smith, Nathan Lyon Star As Australia Win First Ashes Test By 251 Runs

Updated: 05 August 2019 20:14 IST

The match was a personal triumph for Steve Smith, who in his first Test since a 12-month ban for his role in a ball-tampering scandal, scored 144 and 142.

Steve Smith, Nathan Lyon Star As Australia Win First Ashes Test By 251 Runs
Nathan Lyon claimed his 15th five-wicket haul in Tests. © AFP

Australia beat England by 251 runs to win the first Ashes Test at Edgbaston on Monday. England, set an imposing target of 398 to win, collapsed to 97-7 in the post-lunch session on the fifth and final day before being bowled out for 146. Off-spinner Nathan Lyon took 6-49 and fast bowler Pat Cummins 4-32 as Australia enjoyed their first win in all formats at Edgbaston since 2001 -- the last time they won an Ashes series in England. Defeat for the home side ended their run of 11 successive international wins at their Birmingham 'fortress'.   

The match was a personal triumph for Australia's Steve Smith, who in his first Test since a 12-month ban for his role in a ball-tampering scandal, scored 144 and 142.

In the process the star batsman became just the fifth Australian to score two hundreds in an Ashes Test.

His first-innings century helped guide Ashes-holders Australia to 284 after they had collapsed to 122-8.

England replied with 374, their first-innings lead of 90 built on a maiden Test century from left-handed opener Rory Burns, who made 133, and fifties from captain Joe Root and vice-captain Ben Stokes.

Former Australia captain Smith's second-innings century and a maiden Ashes hundred from Matthew Wade allowed visiting captain Tim Paine to declare on 487-7.

Australia capitalised on the absence through injury of James Anderson, England's all-time leading Test wicket-taker, who only sent down four first-innings overs before breaking down with a calf problem that meant he did not bowl again in the match.

The match was the first of the International Cricket Council's new World Test Championship, with Australia's win giving them 24 points.

The five-match series continues with the second Test at Lord's starting on August 14.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Australia Australia Cricket Team England England Cricket Team Nathan Michael Lyon Nathan Lyon The Ashes 2019 England vs Australia, 1st Test Cricket
Get the latest West Indies vs India 2019 news, check out the West Indies vs India 2019 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more West Indies vs India 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • England were all-out for 146 in their second innings
  • Steve Smith and Matthew Wade smashed centuries for Australia
  • Rory Burns' ton went in vain as England suffered a defeat
Related Articles
Ashes 2019: Hilarious Memes Flood Twitter After Joel Wilson
Ashes 2019: Hilarious Memes Flood Twitter After Joel Wilson's Umpiring Howlers
Test Captaincy "Not On My Radar At The Moment": Steve Smith
Test Captaincy "Not On My Radar At The Moment": Steve Smith
England vs Australia 1st Test Day 5 Highlights, Ashes 2019: Nathan Lyon Stars As Australia Breach England
England vs Australia 1st Test Day 5 Highlights, Ashes 2019: Nathan Lyon Stars As Australia Breach England's Fortress
Ashes 1st Test, Day 4: Steve Smith Ton Helps Australia Dominate England
Ashes 1st Test, Day 4: Steve Smith Ton Helps Australia Dominate England
England vs Australia 1st Test Day 4 Highlights, Ashes 2019: Steve Smith Puts Australia On Top, England Face Uphill Task
England vs Australia 1st Test Day 4 Highlights, Ashes 2019: Steve Smith Puts Australia On Top, England Face Uphill Task
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 113
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 111
3 South AfricaSouth Africa 108
4 EnglandEngland 105
5 AustraliaAustralia 98
Last updated on: 04 June 2019

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.