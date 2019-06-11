Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Live Cricket Score, World Cup 2019: Toss Delayed Due To Rain
2019 ICC Cricket World Cup, Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Live Score: Both the sides will get back to winning ways.
Bangladesh will take on Sri Lanka today at Bristol in the 16th match of the ongoing World Cup 2019. Both sides will look to get 2 crucial points from today's encounter. Sri Lanka are currently placed at sixth spot in the points table after a washout against Pakistan gave them a point while Bangladesh, who have played better cricket than Sri Lanka so far in the tournament are at eighth position after losing their last matches against New Zealand and England. For Sri Lanka, Nuwan Pradeep has been ruled out of the match with due to a dislocated finger. On the other hand, the number one all-rounder in One-day International (ODI) cricket Shakib Al Hasan is doubtful after sustaining an injury in their last encounter against the hosts, England. (LIVE SCORECARD)
- 14:37 (IST)Jun 11, 2019
We've got good news and bad news— Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) June 11, 2019
The toss at Bristol has been delayed due to rain, but the covers are being peeled off, and an inspection is due at 10:30am.
Here's hoping the weather stays true! #CWC19
Stay tuned for #BANvSL updates https://t.co/72NKcaGxQL pic.twitter.com/jMR0L4vgGv