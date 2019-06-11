Bangladesh will take on Sri Lanka today at Bristol in the 16th match of the ongoing World Cup 2019. Both sides will look to get 2 crucial points from today's encounter. Sri Lanka are currently placed at sixth spot in the points table after a washout against Pakistan gave them a point while Bangladesh, who have played better cricket than Sri Lanka so far in the tournament are at eighth position after losing their last matches against New Zealand and England. For Sri Lanka, Nuwan Pradeep has been ruled out of the match with due to a dislocated finger. On the other hand, the number one all-rounder in One-day International (ODI) cricket Shakib Al Hasan is doubtful after sustaining an injury in their last encounter against the hosts, England. (LIVE SCORECARD)