World Cup 2019 30 May 19 to 14 Jul 19

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Live Cricket Score, World Cup 2019: Toss Delayed Due To Rain

Updated:11 June 2019 14:45 IST
2019 ICC Cricket World Cup, Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Live Score: Both the sides will get back to winning ways.

BAN vs SL Live Cricket World Cup Score: Sri Lanka have only registered one win so far in the tournament © AFP

Bangladesh will take on Sri Lanka today at Bristol in the 16th match of the ongoing World Cup 2019. Both sides will look to get 2 crucial points from today's encounter. Sri Lanka are currently placed at sixth spot in the points table after a washout against Pakistan gave them a point while Bangladesh, who have played better cricket than Sri Lanka so far in the tournament are at eighth position after losing their last matches against New Zealand and England.  For Sri Lanka, Nuwan Pradeep has been ruled out of the match with due to a dislocated finger. On the other hand, the number one all-rounder in One-day International (ODI) cricket Shakib Al Hasan is doubtful after sustaining an injury in their last encounter against  the hosts, England. (LIVE SCORECARD)

World Cup 2019 Match Live Score Updates Between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka, Straight from Bristol, London

  • 14:45 (IST)Jun 11, 2019
    While we wait for the game to start, here's the latest update from the Indian camp.
  • 14:37 (IST)Jun 11, 2019
  • 14:20 (IST)Jun 11, 2019
    The toss won't be happening on time thanks to the rain here in Bristol. 
  • 14:14 (IST)Jun 11, 2019
    Hello and welcome to live commentary of the match number 16 of World Cup 2019 between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka.
