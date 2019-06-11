 
Shikhar Dhawan Ruled Out Of World Cup For 3 Weeks With Thumb Injury

Updated: 11 June 2019 14:40 IST
World Cup 2019: Shikhar Dhawan hit by a ball from Nathan Coulter-Nile during his brilliant century against Australia.

Shikhar Dhawan was ruled out for three weeks © AFP

Team India suffered a major setback as opener Shikhar Dhawan, century scorer against Australia in the World Cup 2019, was ruled out for at least three weeks with thumb fracture. Shikhar Dhawan was the hero of India's win over Australia on Sunday with a knock of 117 off 109 balls. Shikhar Dhawan played through pain after being hit on his left thumb by a rising delivery from pacer Nathan Coulter-Nile. Shikhar Dhawan didn't take the field due to the injury during the clash against Australia and Ravindra Jadeja fielded in his place for the entire 50 overs. He underwent scans here in which the fracture came to light.  

Shikhar Dhawan is being assessed by Patrick Farhart and specialists are being consulted right now to get a clear idea on his availability.

With Dhawan being ruled out with an injury, India will be forced to change Rohit Sharma's opening partner when they face 2015 World Cup runners-up New Zealand on Thursday at the Trent Bridge, Nottingham. 

Rishabh Pant and Ambati Rayudu were designated as Team India reserves for the World Cup 2019.  

Dhawan had featured in 130 One-Day Internationals (ODIs) for India, scoring over 5,480 runs at an average over 44. He also holds 17 centuries and 27 half-centuries to his name in this format, with a brilliant record at the ICC events.

(With PTI inputs) 

