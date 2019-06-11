Team India suffered a major setback as opener Shikhar Dhawan, century scorer against Australia in the World Cup 2019, was ruled out for at least three weeks with thumb fracture. Shikhar Dhawan was the hero of India's win over Australia on Sunday with a knock of 117 off 109 balls. Shikhar Dhawan played through pain after being hit on his left thumb by a rising delivery from pacer Nathan Coulter-Nile. Shikhar Dhawan didn't take the field due to the injury during the clash against Australia and Ravindra Jadeja fielded in his place for the entire 50 overs. He underwent scans here in which the fracture came to light.