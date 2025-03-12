Ahead of IPL 2025 season, Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson said letting go of his close friend, wicketkeeper-opener Jos Buttler, was the toughest thing for him and that if he had the power to change a rule in the IPL, it would be of never releasing players. RR retaining Samson, Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shimron Hetmyer ahead of IPL 2025 mega auction meant they didn't have a slot to retain Buttler, who will now turn out for the Gujarat Titans in the upcoming season starting on March 22.

"IPL gives you the opportunity to lead a team and play at the highest level, but it also allows you to build close friendships. Jos Buttler is one of my closest friends. We played together for seven years, forming a long batting partnership. We knew each other so well and always kept in touch. He was like an elder brother to me.

"When I became captain, he was my vice-captain and played a huge role in helping me lead the team. Letting him go has been one of the most challenging things for me. Even during the England series, I told him over dinner that I was still not over it. If I could change one thing in the IPL, I would change the rule of releasing players.

"While it has its positives, on a personal level, you lose connections and relationships built over years. It has been hard for me, the entire franchise, the owners, the coaches, and everyone associated with RR. Jos was family to us," said Samson to JioHotstar on Wednesday.

At the same time, Samson also spoke on the impact of retaining key players like Jurel, Parag, and Hetmyer. "Of course, it plays a huge role. Having players who are already part of the team creates a great connection. It makes my job easier because we know each other well, both on and off the field, and that helps in better team coordination.

In last year's mega auction, RR made waves by signing 13-year-old batting prodigy Vaibhav Suryavanshi, who's now the youngest player to earn an IPL deal. Left-handed batter Suryavanshi, who hails from Samastipur in Bihar, also scored a century for India U19 in their four-day game against the Australia U19 team in Chennai last year.

Asked about the advice he would give to a young talent like him, Samson said, "The boys of today don't lack confidence at all. They are very brave and understand the current situation of Indian cricket and the brand of cricket that needs to be played."

Advertisement

"For me, rather than giving advice, I prefer observing first-how a youngster wants to play his cricket, what he likes, and what kind of support he needs from me. Then, I work my way around that.

"Vaibhav looks very confident; he was hitting sixes out of the ground at the academy. People were already talking about his power-hitting. What else can you ask for? It's all about understanding his strengths, backing him, and being there for him like an elder brother.

"I think he looks ready to contribute. The key is to keep him in the best shape and provide a relaxed environment, which is something Rajasthan Royals (RR) is known for. We ensure a positive atmosphere in the dressing room and back our players. You never know-he might end up playing for India in a couple of years. I feel he is ready for the IPL. He looks capable of landing a few solid punches here and there. Let's see what the future holds," he elaborated.

Samson signed off by describing how much he values spending time with the legendary MS Dhoni. "Like every young Indian cricketer, I always wanted to be around MS Dhoni. Every time we played against CSK, I wanted to sit and talk to him, ask him how he does things.

Advertisement

"It was a dream for me. I remember playing a match against CSK in Sharjah, where I finally performed well, scored around 70-80 runs, won the game, and became the Man of the Match. After that, I met Mahi bhai, and since then, our relationship has grown. Even now, I meet him often. Just yesterday, I met him again. It's truly a blessed feeling-to go from idolising him to now sitting with him for shoots and events. I feel like I'm living my dream," he concluded.