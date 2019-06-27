First Afghanistan. Then South Africa. Now, West Indies. Three teams knocked out. Australia qualified. The other three spots are still up for grabs though India and New Zealand almost have one leg in the semi-final. Friday, June 28, 2019 sees Sri Lanka take on South Africa at Chester-le-Street at 10.30 am local (0930 GMT). ADIOS! TAKE CARE!
Victorious Indian captain, Virat Kohli, on being asked about Dhoni's batting, says that the latter knows what he is doing. Adds that everyone has off days and the change room backs him. Further says that when one needs 10-15 runs at the end, Dhoni knows how to get those with the tail, something which boosted the team today, as they were aiming for 250. Stresses that the unit has guys who play positive and have their brand of cricket but Dhoni is one person in the middle who stands there and sends out a message as to what is a par score on any wicket. Calls him a legend of the game and hopes that he continues to perform similarly. Looking at India's last 2 wins, Kohli reflects that the matches have not gone according to plan, but they have found ways to win. Cites the excellent fielding which demonstrates excellent body language. Firmly states that the team believes that it can win from any position.
West Indies captain, Jason Holder, lauds his bowlers for restricting India and laments the poor show with the bat. On Dhoni's missed stumping, Holder admits that they did not seize the moment but adds that they would have taken 268 on any day. Adds that the team has let itself down significantly and feels the bowlers did their best but the fielding was very poor and the batting was very inconsistent. Agrees that the West Indies need to improve in this format, though stresses that there are plenty of positives in the dressing room. Praises the youngsters for giving it their all when asked of them.
VIRAT KOHLI HAS BEEN NAMED THE MAN OF THE MATCH. Says that he cannot complain about his side at all and is thrilled with the fact that India have become number 1 in ODI cricket. On the improved batting performance in this game, Kohli is happy that India managed to get to 270 from 150/4, something which was not done against Afghanistan. Praises Hardik and Dhoni for finishing things off well. On his advice to his team mates, Virat says that it is not his business to advice others because everyone would have his own gameplan. He is happy to have contributed to the team's win and hopes to keep performing consistently.
Earlier in the day, on a slow pitch, India struggled to get to 268. They had two half centurions in Kohli and Dhoni and a fine knock from Hardik. They did struggle but then the total proved to be more than enough. Please stay tuned for the presentation...
Fantastic bowling performance by the Indians. Just too good for the Caribbeans. Shami and Bumrah set the tone upfront and then once the sole 50-plus run stand was broken between Ambris and Pooran, the middle order was run through by easily. Only the second time that an INDIAN HAS TAKEN CONSECUTIVE 4-WICKET HAULS IN ODIS, Mohammed Shami finished with 4/16. Everyone else who bowled, barring Jadhav, got a wicket at least.
Nothing much to write about the batting. They struggled to score runs after the Indians choked them with the new balls. The highest score was 31, which shows that no one was allowed to settle. Today, one cannot complain that they threw it away. The batsmen took their time, dug in, but just could not get anything going their way.
Comprehensive win for the Indians. This was always expected. West Indies are best when chasing but when Gayle and Hope departed early, there was barely anything left. WEST INDIES HAVE BEEN KNOCKED OUT OF THE 2019 WORLD CUP.
34.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! Caught! That's it. Short ball on the body, Thomas looks to duck but he is slow in it. The ball lobs off his glove to first slip. Rohit Sharma there takes a dolly. The Indian players put in a confident appeal but the umpire turns it down. Virat Kohli takes the review and it shows the ball indeed lobbed off his glove. INDIA WIN BY 125 RUNS.
A review time! India have made a late call for a caught behind. They reckon there is a glove on it. Replays seem to indicate glove.
34.1 overs (0 Run) Good length ball on the stumps, Thomas defends it off the front foot.
Mohammed Shami is back on. 6-0-16-3 so far.
33.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Tossed up around off, Roach looks to go over mid off but gets a thick outside edge which goes over the fielder at first slip for a boundary.
33.5 overs (0 Run) On the stumps, defended off the front foot.
33.4 overs (0 Run) Another play and miss. Floated outside off, Roach swings his bat at it but misses.
33.3 overs (0 Run) Quicker one over the stumps, Roach looks to heave it but misses.
33.2 overs (0 Run) Tossed up outside off, Kemar looks to smash it over long off but misses.
33.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Flighted on off, Roach smashes it over mid-wicket for a boundary.
32.6 overs (0 Run) Shorter and spinning in. Thomas looks to defend but gets hit on the pads.
32.5 overs (1 Run) Tossed up on full toss on off, Roach strokes it to long off for a run.
32.4 overs (0 Run) On off, defended off the front foot by Roach.
32.3 overs (0 Run) Flighted on the pads, Roach looks to defend but it hits his pad.
32.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Floated on off, Roach smokes it over mid off. The ball bounces just in front of the ropes and it's been given as a boundary.
32.1 overs (1 Run) Tossed up on off, Thomas lofts it over covers for a single.
31.6 overs (1 Run) DROPPED! Floated on middle and leg, Thomas looks to go over mid-wicket, he does not time it well. Rahul comes running in from mid-wicket but cannot hold onto the ball. The batsmen take a single.
31.5 overs (0 Run) Tossed up on off, Thomas defends it off the front foot.
31.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Swept away. Tossed up on the pads, Thomas sweeps it over square leg for a boundary.
31.3 overs (0 Run) Floated on off, Thomas defends it off the front foot.
31.2 overs (0 Run) NOT OUT! The ball has touched the ground there. Googly pitching on off, Thomas looks to defend but the ball spins away from him and finds the outside edge of his bat. Rohit swiftly moves to his right and takes a one handed catch. He does not look too confident. The umpires take it upstairs. The soft signal is out, replays roll in and shows that it was hitting the ground. Hence the under confidence from Rohit.
Is that a catch? If it is, it is a spectacular take from Rohit Sharma. The umpires have referred it upstairs and the soft signal is OUT.
31.1 overs (0 Run) Flighted on the pads, Thomas looks to sweep but gets hit on the thigh pad.
30.6 overs (0 Run) Flighted on off, it spins away after pitching. Roach looks to defend but gets beaten.
30.5 overs (0 Run) Tossed up on off, Roach strokes it to mid off.
30.4 overs (0 Run) Flighted on off, Roach looks to defend but it gets a thick outside edge past first slip.
30.3 overs (0 Run) Floated on off, Roach defends with a straight bat.
30.2 overs (0 Run) Tossed up on the stumps, Kemar defends it off the front foot.
30.1 overs (0 Run) Short on off, Roach punches it wide of cover but does not take a run.