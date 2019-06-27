9.6 overs (1 Run) On the pads, Ambris turns it behind square on the leg side and keeps the strike.
9.5 overs (1 Run) On the pads, Pooran glances it down the leg side and rotates the strike.
9.4 overs (1 Run) Good length ball on off, Ambris turns it to square leg for a single.
9.3 overs (1 Run) On the body now, Pooran flicks it towards fine leg for a single.
9.2 overs (0 Run) Length ball on off, Pooran defends it towards point.
9.1 overs (0 Run) Good length ball around off, Pooran punches it to cover.
Hardik Pandya is into the attack now.
8.6 overs (1 Run) Good length ball on off and middle, Pooran tucks it to the left of mid on and keeps the strike.
8.5 overs (1 Run) Once again it is slightly short, Ambris pulls it towards mid-wicket for a single.
8.4 overs (1 Run) Back of a length ball on the body, Pooran pulls it towards fine leg and gets one.
8.3 overs (0 Run) Length ball on off, Pooran defends it off the front foot.
8.2 overs (1 Run) Length ball on off, Ambris punches it to the left of mid off and takes a quick single.
8.1 overs (0 Run) Good length ball on top of middle, Ambris defends it onto the ground.
7.6 overs (0 Run) Full again on off, Pooran tucks it to mid on.
7.5 overs (0 Run) Full on off and middle, Pooran defends it off the front foot.
7.4 overs (0 Run) Good length ball on off, it comes in again. Pooran looks to tap but gets a thick outside edge. The ball though falls short of Dhoni.
7.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR BYES! Full ball outside off, it comes in after pitching. Pooran goes for the drive but it goes under his bat. The ball pitches in front of Dhoni and goes right between his leg to the fence
7.2 overs (0 Run) Full toss on middle, Pooran taps it back to the bowler.
7.1 overs (1 Run) On the pads, Ambris flicks it towards square leg for a single.
6.6 overs (0 Run) Shami steams in and bowls it full on off, Pooran defends it off the front foot.
Nicholas Pooran walks out to bat next at number 4, replacing Hope. In troubled waters, are the Windies.
6.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! Bowled 'em! Shami has the last laugh. What a ball this is! Good length ball pitching on off. It comes back in just a bit to trouble Hope. Shai goes for another drive but this time it goes right between his bat and pad onto the stumps. He was not expecting it the ball to swing as much as it did. Big wicket this for India. Hope is like a glue in this power-hitting West Indies batting line up. He fails to stay long here and West Indies' chase is now in trouble.
6.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Excellent shot! Good length ball around off, Hope gets on his front foot and plays an excellent square drive. It goes past the diving Shankar there. It was timed well and it goes to the boundary.
6.3 overs (0 Run) Length ball on off, Hope defends it to cover.
6.2 overs (0 Run) Good length ball on off, Hope defends it towards cover.
6.1 overs (0 Run) Shami hits the deck hard on a length. It is on middle and off, Hope tucks it to mid on and looks for a quick run but does not get it.
5.6 overs (1 Run) Yorker on off, Hope does well to tap it down to third man for a single.
5.5 overs (0 Run) Length ball on off, Hope defends it off the back foot.
5.4 overs (0 Run) Oh, just short. Fuller on off, Hope looks to defend but gets a thick outside edge. He plays it with soft hands and hence it falls short of the man at second slip.
5.3 overs (0 Run) Good length ball outside off, Hope goes for a drive but gets beaten. Has to be careful here, as he will need to play a big part here if West Indies want to win this game.
5.2 overs (1 Run) Full on the pads, Ambris flicks it behind square on the leg side for a single.
5.1 overs (0 Run) Excellent from Bumrah! Bowls it very full, almost a yorker. Ambris does well to get his bat down in time.