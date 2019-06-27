4.6 overs (0 Run) A bouncer to end the over, outside off, left alone by Hope.
Shai Hope walks in at number 3, replacing Gayle.
4.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! Caught! There goes the first wicket. India have prized out a big scalp. The short ball does the trick. It is landed outside off and it comes at a good pace. Gayle looks to pull but is cramped for room. He mistimes his shot and the ball lobs off the toe end of his bat. Short mid-wicket runs back while mid on runs to his left. The latter gets the ball as Kedar Jadhav takes a simple catch. With no Russell, would it be fair to say half the side is gone? 259 more needed from 271 balls.
4.4 overs (0 Run) Jaffa! Shami bends his back, lands it on a length outside off, Gayle initially looks to play but then withdraws his bat at the last moment. The ball zips through and beats him, going past the outside edge.
4.3 overs (1 Run) A short ball, down the leg side, Ambris swivels to pull but is cramped for room. The ball goes through square leg and a single is taken.
4.2 overs (0 Run) Around off, solidly defended down the ground.
4.1 overs (0 Run) Brings this back into the right-hander, Ambris pushes at it away from his body and gets it off the inner half of the bat towards square leg.
3.6 overs (0 Run) Full and just outside off, well kept out.
3.5 overs (1 Run) Around off, worked wide of mid on for a very quick run. That is good running.
3.4 overs (0 Run) Loose from Ambris. Full and outside off, Sunil leans to drive but sans any feet movement. Misses the ball comfortably.
3.3 overs (1 Run) Landed outside off, Gayle taps it in front of point and gets a quick single.
3.2 overs (0 Run) Back of a length ball around off, Gayle looks to tap it on the off side but then backtracks. He is late though and the ball hits his bat towards point.
3.1 overs (0 Run) Good length ball on middle, Gayle defends it towards mid off.
2.6 overs (1 Run) On the pads, Gayle flicks it to fine leg and keeps the strike with a single.
2.5 overs (0 Run) Length ball on off, Gayle plays it to the man at point.
2.4 overs (1 Run) Good length ball on off, Ambris taps it towards point and gets a single.
2.3 overs (0 Run) Once again Shami hits the deck hard, Ambris flicks it off the inner half of his bat towards mid-wicket.
2.2 overs (0 Run) Once again it comes back in. Ambris looks to flick but gets hit on the thigh pad.
2.1 overs (0 Run) OHH! This is a peach of a delivery. Good length delivery pitching on off and middle. It nips back in sharply after pitching. Ambris looks to defend but the ball cuts him in half and goes behind to the keeper.
1.6 overs (0 Run) Back to bowling it on a length outside off, CG leaves it alone.
1.5 overs (0 Run) WHAT A DELIVERY! Yorker on leg, Gayle looks to defend it but misses. The ball hits him on the shoe of his back leg. Indian players put in a solid appeal but it is turned down. India were thinking of a review but don't go ahead with it. The pitching was an issue there.
1.4 overs (0 Run) Good length ball outside off, left alone by Gayle.
1.3 overs (0 Run) Once again the ball goes away from the stumps. This one is slightly shorter though, Gayle once again leaves it alone calmly.
1.2 overs (0 Run) Good length ball pitching on off, it goes away with the angle. Gayle leaves it alone.
1.1 overs (1 Run) Ambris is off the mark in this World Cup. Good length ball outside off, Sunil taps it down to third man and gets a single.
Jasprit Bumrah to partner Shami with the second new ball.
0.6 over (0 Run) On the fourth stump line, Gayle leaves it alone. 4 runs off the first over. Tidy start from Shami.
0.5 over (0 Run) Good length ball on off, Gayle punches it to cover.
0.4 over (4 Runs) EDGE AND FOUR! Shami bowls it fuller than the previous balls. It is closer to the off pole too. Gayle looks to tap it on the off side but ends up getting an inside edge. The ball misses the stumps and goes fine down the leg side for a boundary. Dhoni dives to his right but cannot stop the ball.
0.3 over (0 Run) Outside off, Gayle leaves it alone.
0.2 over (0 Run) Once again it is slightly shorter than a length. It is outside off, Gayle was looking to play it but then retracts from his shot.
0.1 over (0 Run) Starts with a back of a length ball outside off, Gayle leaves it alone.
We are back for the chase! Sunil Ambris and Chris Gayle walk out to open the innings for West Indies. Mohammed Shami to start the proceedings with the first new ball. Chris Gayle to take the strike. Two slips in place for him.