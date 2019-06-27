29.4 overs (0 Run) No run.
29.3 overs (0 Run) No run.
29.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX.
29.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Hello, Cottrell is not going to die without a fight. He clears his front leg and smacks it over mid-wicket for a boundary.
28.6 overs (1 Run) On the pads, Cottrell looks to flick but it goes of his pads and away from Dhoni. They take a leg bye.
28.5 overs (0 Run) Good length ball on off and middle, Sheldon tucks it to mid-wicket.
28.4 overs (0 Run) Back of a length ball on off, Cottrell looks to pull but misses.
28.4 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Bouncer bounces too high. It is also on the leg side.
Drinks Break! In a span of three overs this match has been taken away from West Indies' grasp. 3 wickets have come off the last 13 balls and India are on the cusp of another big victory here. Sheldon Cottrell will replace Hetmyer.
28.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! Caught! The last recognised batsmen of this West Indies line up is out of here. Another inspired bowling change from Kohli. Shami gets his third of the game. Fuller outside off, Hetmyer's eyes lights up looking at that. He goes for a big drive. He cannot keep it down and the ball goes straight to KL Rahul. Hetmyer walks back dejected but the Indian players are up in joy. The crowd here is going absolutely bonkers.
28.2 overs (0 Run) Back of a length ball on off and middle, Shimron taps it back to the bowler.
28.1 overs (0 Run) Good length ball outside off, Hetmyer leaves it alone.
Mohammed Shami is back! 5-0-15-2, his figures so far.
27.6 overs (1 Run) Full and outside off, swept through mid-wicket for another single.
27.5 overs (1 Run) Lunges and pushes this through mid on for one.
27.4 overs (1 Run) Full and around off, worked through mid-wicket for a run.
27.3 overs (0 Run) Is that a catch? Hardik and Dhoni are claiming it but the umpire turns it down. Chahal is not too sure. India do not persist. Wow. Replays show that it is a CATCH! Full and down the leg side, Hetmyer looked to turn it to the leg side but missed. The ball went off the inner half of the bat, towards leg slip. Hardik over there dived forward and claimed the catch, joined by Dhoni but Chahal was not sure. The Indians did not press for the replay so the umpire turned it down as well. Only if it had been referred!
27.2 overs (0 Run) INSIDE EDGE, BUT NO SHORT LEG! Full and around middle and leg, Hetmyer lunges to defend but the ball spins in, bounces, takes the inside edge, takes the pads and lobs. 'CATCH IT!' is the call from Dhoni but Hardik Pandya at leg slip is too wide.
27.1 overs (2 Runs) Around middle, tucked through square leg for a couple.
26.6 overs (0 Run) Bouncer to end the over. Roach ducks under it. End of a World Class over from Jasprit Bumrah. It is a double-wicket maiden and in just a span of 6 balls he has strangled the life out this chase.
26.5 overs (0 Run) Full on off, Kemar defends it onto the ground.
26.4 overs (0 Run) Good length ball on off, Roach defends it off the back foot.
26.3 overs (0 Run) No hat-trick for Bumrah but what a ball this is! Slower yorker on off, Roach does well to get his bat down.
Bumrah on a hat-trick. Kemar Roach is the man who will face the hat-trick ball.
26.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! LBW! Umpire's call it is. West Indies don't lose the review but they lose their man here. This is a venomous ball from Bumrah. He comes steaming in and bowls it quicker than a train. Allen is beaten for the pace there. He looks to flick but misses. The ball hits him flush on the front pad. Bumrah goes up in appeal and the umpire raises his finger. Allen takes the review. Ball Tracker shows that the ball was clipping the leg pole. Allen goes for a golden duck. Bumrah is now on a hat-trick.
Allen has taken a review for LBW. He did not wait for long before signalling the T. Let's see what the replays have to say.
Fabian Allen walks out to bat now.
26.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! Caught behind! What a fantastic catch it is from Dhoni! Bumrah gets his first. Good length ball pitching on off, it moves away after pitching. Brathwaite looks to defend but the away movement does him. He gets a thick outside edge. The ball goes to the right of the keeper. There is a big gap between first slip and keeper. Dhoni dives to his right and takes an excellent catch.
25.6 overs (0 Run) This one is quicker than the previous one and on middle and leg. Hetmyer defends it off the back foot.
25.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! This time he connects his cut and gets the desired result. Short around off, Hetmyer goes on his back foot and cuts it through point for a boundary. Much needed boundary this for West Indies.
25.4 overs (0 Run) Short outside off, Hetmyer looks to cut but misses.
25.3 overs (0 Run) Quicker on the stumps, Hetmyer defends it off the back foot.
25.2 overs (1 Run) Flighted on off, Brathwaite strokes it towards long off for a comfortable one.
25.1 overs (1 Run) Floated on middle, Hetmyer looks to defend but it goes off the inner half of his bat to the on side for a single.