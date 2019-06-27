Drinks Break!
Live Score
14.6 overs (1 Run) Shorter around off, Pooran cuts it towards sweeper cover for one. It brings up the 50 for West Indies. 219 needed off 210.
14.5 overs (1 Run) Played to the point region by the batsman. The batsmen have run through for a single.
14.4 overs (1 Run) Flighted on middle, Pooran milks it to long on for another run.
14.3 overs (1 Run) On the pads, Ambris flicks it to the on side for a single.
14.2 overs (1 Run) Floated on off, Pooran strokes it towards cover and gets a single. Kohli gets to the ball and has a shy at the bowler's end but misses.
14.1 overs (0 Run) Tossed up on off, Pooran sweeps it to short fine leg.
13.6 overs (0 Run) A bouncer outside off, SA looks to pull but then bails out of the stroke.
13.5 overs (2 Runs) A short ball, outside off, pulled through mid-wicket for a couple.
13.4 overs (0 Run) Landed outside off, Sunil looks to punch it through the off side but gets a bottom edge towards point.
13.3 overs (0 Run) Full and straight, Ambris looks to flick but misses and is hit on the pads. Hardik starts to appeal but then bails out. He spots the inside edge.
13.2 overs (0 Run) Full and outside off, watchfully defended.
13.1 overs (1 Run) Full and down the leg side, Pooran misses his tuck and the ball goes off his pads towards fine leg. A leg bye taken.
12.6 overs (1 Run) Floated on off and middle, Pooran milks it to long on for one.
12.5 overs (0 Run) Short on off, Pooran punches it to cover.
12.4 overs (0 Run) Nicely looped up ball this. Kuldeep gives it flight and bowls a yorker on middle and leg, Pooran looks to defend but gets an inside edge onto his pads. Nicholas is not aware where the ball exactly is, so he comes down but then realizes the ball has gone nowhere.
12.3 overs (0 Run) Flighted on off, Pooran pushes it to cover.
12.2 overs (1 Run) On the pads, Ambris flicks it towards fine leg for a single.
12.1 overs (1 Run) Tossed up on off and middle, Pooran strokes it towards long off and gets an easy run.
11.6 overs (0 Run) Good length ball on off, Ambris defends it off the front foot.
11.5 overs (1 Run) Good ball from Pandya. The Free Hit does not cost much. It is very full on off, Pooran can just cream it to sweeper cover for a single.
FREE HIT time!
11.5 overs (1 Run) NO BALL! Hardik oversteps. Full outside off, Pooran looks to drive but misses. I would have said good ball but Pandya was way over his line. Free Hit to follow.
11.4 overs (0 Run) Length ball outside off, Pooran looks to cut but it comes off the upper half of his bat.
11.3 overs (1 Run) Once again Ambris mistimes his pull and gets a top edge. This time it goes fine down the leg side for a single.
11.2 overs (1 Run) Good length on the pads, Pooran flicks it to fine leg for a single.
11.1 overs (1 Run) Short ball on off, Ambris looks to pull but gets a top edge. Luckily for him it falls wide of Kedar Jadhav who comes running in from fine leg. They take a single.
10.6 overs (1 Run) Flighted on the pads, Ambris flicks it to the on side and keeps the strike.
10.5 overs (0 Run) Tossed up on off, Ambris strokes it to mid off.
10.4 overs (1 Run) Wrong 'un. It is on off, Pooran plays it with the spin towards sweeper cover for a single.
10.3 overs (2 Runs) Flighted on off, Pooran sweeps it towards square leg and gets a couple.
10.2 overs (1 Run) Short on off, Ambris pulls it to long on for a single.
10.1 overs (0 Run) Floated on off, Ambris defends it off the front foot.