 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
World Cup 2019 30 May 19 to 14 Jul 19

West Indies vs India Live Score, Over 21 to 25 Latest Cricket Score, Updates

Updated:27 June 2019 21:28 IST

Live Updates of Today Match between West Indies vs India from Old Trafford, Manchester. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.

West Indies vs India Live Score, Over 21 to 25 Latest Cricket Score, Updates
WI vs IND Latest Score

24.6 overs (0 Run) Picture perfect yorker. It is on middle and leg, Brathwaite does exceedingly well to get his bat down in time.

24.5 overs (0 Run) Length ball on the stumps, CB defends it onto the ground.

24.4 overs (1 Run) Better throw and Brathwaite was in trouble. Slower ball on the pads, Hetmyer flicks it towards backward square leg. They run the first one hard and Hetmyer looks for second. He though sees Kedar is onto the ball and sends Carlos back. The throw is away from the stumps so no trouble in the end.

24.3 overs (2 Runs) Short ball away from the body, Hetmyer pulls it wide of deep mid-wicket for a couple.

24.2 overs (0 Run) Good length ball on off, Shimron taps it to point.

24.1 overs (0 Run) Good length ball on middle, Hetmyer defends it with a straight bat.

Jasprit Bumrah is back. 4-0-6-0, his figures so far.

23.6 overs (0 Run) Floated on the stumps, Brathwaite defends it off the front foot.

The hero from the last game, Carlos Brathwaite walks out to bat next.

23.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! Caught! Chahal gets his first in his second over itself. Tossed up on off, Holder looks to play it with the spin over extra cover. He does not get the desired elevation and ends up hitting it straight to Kedar Jadhav there. One of the smallest men in the tournament takes the catch of the tallest player of the tournament. That's some irony. 171 more needed in 157 balls. WI vs IND: Match 34: WICKET! Jason Holder c Kedar Jadhav b Yuzvendra Chahal 6 (13b, 0x4, 0x6). वेस्ट इंडीज 98/5 (23.5 Ov). Target: 269; RRR: 6.54

23.4 overs (0 Run) Short outside off, Holder looks to cut but misses.

23.3 overs (0 Run) Floated leg spinner just outside off, Holder looks to defend but misses.

23.2 overs (1 Run) Comes down the track and hits it towards wide long on for a single.

23.1 overs (0 Run) Leg spinner, it comes in to the southpaw. Hetmyer goes back on his back foot and punches it to mid off.

22.6 overs (1 Run) Short on off, Hetmyer punches it towards sweeper cover for one.

22.5 overs (1 Run) On the pads, Holder looks to flick but it goes off his thigh pad on the leg side. They take a leg bye.

22.4 overs (0 Run) On middle, Holder pushes it to mid on.

22.3 overs (2 Runs) Flighted on off, Holder strokes it wide of cover and gets a couple.

22.2 overs (0 Run) Beautiful! Tossed up on off, Holder looks to defend but the ball spins in sharply and he gets a slight inside edge. The ball hits him on his pad. They ask the question but it is turned down.

22.2 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Kuldeep sprays it down the leg side, Holder looks to flick but misses.

22.1 overs (0 Run) Tossed up on off and middle, Holder defends it off the front foot.

21.6 overs (1 Run) Tossed up on off, Holder strokes it wide of cover and keeps the strike.

21.5 overs (0 Run) Floated on off, Holder drives it to the man at cover.

21.4 overs (1 Run) On the pads, Hetmyer flicks it to the on side for a single.

21.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR BYES! Excellently bowled this. Flighted outside off, Hetmyer looks to hit it on the off side but the ball spins in. It beats everyone including Dhoni and goes away to the fence. Byes signalled.

21.2 overs (1 Run) Flighted on off, Holder gets to the ball and strokes it to sweeper cover for a single.

21.1 overs (1 Run) Starts with a full toss on off, Hetmyer drives it to long off for a single.

Yuzvendra Chahal is now into the attack.

20.6 overs (1 Run) Short on off, Hetmyer punches it towards sweeper cover and looks for two. The fielder gets to the ball quickly so just a single.

20.5 overs (1 Run) Spins in to the right-hander. It is on the pads, Jason flicks it with the spin towards fine leg for a single.

20.4 overs (1 Run) Loopy ball on off, Hetmyer strokes it to long off for a single.

20.3 overs (1 Run) Drives it towards long off for a single.

West Indies skipper, Jason Holder is the new man in.

20.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! Caught! Kuldeep strikes now. This was coming. Tossed up outside off, Pooran looks to go big but the away turn induces a massive miscue. The ball goes high in the air and Mohammed Shami takes a simple catch at long off. The chase is disintegrating big time now. 150TH INTERNATIONAL WICKET FOR KULDEEP! WI vs IND: Match 34: WICKET! Nicholas Pooran c Mohammed Shami b Kuldeep Yadav 28 (50b, 2x4, 0x6). वेस्ट इंडीज 79/4 (20.2 Ov). Target: 269; RRR: 6.40

20.1 overs (0 Run) Outside off, Pooran looks to cut but gets a bottom edge towards point.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article India India Cricket Team West Indies West Indies Cricket Team Old Trafford, Manchester Old Trafford, Manchester World Cup 2019 West Indies vs India, Match 34
Get the latest World Cup 2019 news, check out the World Cup 2019 schedule, World Cup live score & World Cup Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more World Cup 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Related Articles
West Indies vs India Live Score, Over 26 to 30 Latest Cricket Score, Updates
West Indies vs India Live Score, Over 26 to 30 Latest Cricket Score, Updates
India vs West Indies Live Score, Over 16 to 20 Latest Cricket Score, Updates
India vs West Indies Live Score, Over 16 to 20 Latest Cricket Score, Updates
Pakistan
Pakistan's Waqar Younis Says 1992 World Cup Parallels Are "Freaky"
India vs West Indies Live Score, Over 11 to 15 Latest Cricket Score, Updates
India vs West Indies Live Score, Over 11 to 15 Latest Cricket Score, Updates
India vs West Indies Live Score, Over 6 to 10 Latest Cricket Score, Updates
India vs West Indies Live Score, Over 6 to 10 Latest Cricket Score, Updates
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 113
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 111
3 South AfricaSouth Africa 108
4 EnglandEngland 105
5 AustraliaAustralia 98
Last updated on: 04 June 2019

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.