24.6 overs (0 Run) Picture perfect yorker. It is on middle and leg, Brathwaite does exceedingly well to get his bat down in time.
Live Score
24.5 overs (0 Run) Length ball on the stumps, CB defends it onto the ground.
24.4 overs (1 Run) Better throw and Brathwaite was in trouble. Slower ball on the pads, Hetmyer flicks it towards backward square leg. They run the first one hard and Hetmyer looks for second. He though sees Kedar is onto the ball and sends Carlos back. The throw is away from the stumps so no trouble in the end.
24.3 overs (2 Runs) Short ball away from the body, Hetmyer pulls it wide of deep mid-wicket for a couple.
24.2 overs (0 Run) Good length ball on off, Shimron taps it to point.
24.1 overs (0 Run) Good length ball on middle, Hetmyer defends it with a straight bat.
Jasprit Bumrah is back. 4-0-6-0, his figures so far.
23.6 overs (0 Run) Floated on the stumps, Brathwaite defends it off the front foot.
The hero from the last game, Carlos Brathwaite walks out to bat next.
23.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! Caught! Chahal gets his first in his second over itself. Tossed up on off, Holder looks to play it with the spin over extra cover. He does not get the desired elevation and ends up hitting it straight to Kedar Jadhav there. One of the smallest men in the tournament takes the catch of the tallest player of the tournament. That's some irony. 171 more needed in 157 balls.
23.4 overs (0 Run) Short outside off, Holder looks to cut but misses.
23.3 overs (0 Run) Floated leg spinner just outside off, Holder looks to defend but misses.
23.2 overs (1 Run) Comes down the track and hits it towards wide long on for a single.
23.1 overs (0 Run) Leg spinner, it comes in to the southpaw. Hetmyer goes back on his back foot and punches it to mid off.
22.6 overs (1 Run) Short on off, Hetmyer punches it towards sweeper cover for one.
22.5 overs (1 Run) On the pads, Holder looks to flick but it goes off his thigh pad on the leg side. They take a leg bye.
22.4 overs (0 Run) On middle, Holder pushes it to mid on.
22.3 overs (2 Runs) Flighted on off, Holder strokes it wide of cover and gets a couple.
22.2 overs (0 Run) Beautiful! Tossed up on off, Holder looks to defend but the ball spins in sharply and he gets a slight inside edge. The ball hits him on his pad. They ask the question but it is turned down.
22.2 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Kuldeep sprays it down the leg side, Holder looks to flick but misses.
22.1 overs (0 Run) Tossed up on off and middle, Holder defends it off the front foot.
21.6 overs (1 Run) Tossed up on off, Holder strokes it wide of cover and keeps the strike.
21.5 overs (0 Run) Floated on off, Holder drives it to the man at cover.
21.4 overs (1 Run) On the pads, Hetmyer flicks it to the on side for a single.
21.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR BYES! Excellently bowled this. Flighted outside off, Hetmyer looks to hit it on the off side but the ball spins in. It beats everyone including Dhoni and goes away to the fence. Byes signalled.
21.2 overs (1 Run) Flighted on off, Holder gets to the ball and strokes it to sweeper cover for a single.
21.1 overs (1 Run) Starts with a full toss on off, Hetmyer drives it to long off for a single.
Yuzvendra Chahal is now into the attack.
20.6 overs (1 Run) Short on off, Hetmyer punches it towards sweeper cover and looks for two. The fielder gets to the ball quickly so just a single.
20.5 overs (1 Run) Spins in to the right-hander. It is on the pads, Jason flicks it with the spin towards fine leg for a single.
20.4 overs (1 Run) Loopy ball on off, Hetmyer strokes it to long off for a single.
20.3 overs (1 Run) Drives it towards long off for a single.
West Indies skipper, Jason Holder is the new man in.
20.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! Caught! Kuldeep strikes now. This was coming. Tossed up outside off, Pooran looks to go big but the away turn induces a massive miscue. The ball goes high in the air and Mohammed Shami takes a simple catch at long off. The chase is disintegrating big time now. 150TH INTERNATIONAL WICKET FOR KULDEEP!
20.1 overs (0 Run) Outside off, Pooran looks to cut but gets a bottom edge towards point.