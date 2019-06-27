19.6 overs (0 Run) No run.
19.5 overs (1 Run) 1 run.
19.4 overs (0 Run) Low full toss around off, Pooran looks to cut but gets bottom edge to cover-point.
19.3 overs (0 Run) Floated on off, Pooran defends it off the front foot.
19.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Effortless! Short around off, Pooran taps it past the point fielder and fetches a boundary.
19.1 overs (0 Run) Floated on off, Pooran drives it to the man at cover.
Kedar Jadhav into the attack now.
18.6 overs (0 Run) SAFE! For the third time today, West Indies have used the review smartly and have made the umpire reverse his decision. Flighted wrong 'un on off, Hetmyer looks to defend but looks like he misses and the ball hits him on his pad. The bowler and the keeper put in a loud appeal. The umpire thinks for a bit and then raises his finger. Hetmyer takes it upstairs straight away. Ultra Edge confirms why Hetmyer was so confident as it shows a big spike.
A wicket to Kuldeep? India have trapped Hetmyer here. But in frustration, he has taken the review. Was it because he is disappointed or because he hit it? Here comes Ultra Edge. He has HIT it. The decision will be reversed.
18.5 overs (0 Run) Flighted on off, Shimron drives it to mid off.
18.4 overs (0 Run) Flighted on off, Hetmyer strokes it to cover.
18.3 overs (1 Run) Tossed up on middle and leg, Nicholas nudges it to long on for one.
18.2 overs (0 Run) Shorter on off, Pooran defends it off the back foot.
18.1 overs (0 Run) Floated on the stumps, Pooran defends it off the front foot.
18.1 overs (3 Runs) WIDE! Full toss down the leg side. Pooran comes down the track to hit it but misses. Dhoni behind the stumps fails to gather it. The ball goes behind and they run two.
The new man in is Shimron Hetmyer.
17.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! LBW! Hardik has the final say. The slower one does the trick here. It is on a length, Hardik rolls his finger on it. Ambris looks to flick but misses. The ball hits his front pad then the inside edge of his bat and later it hits the back pad. The Indian players put in a big appeal and the umpire raises his finger. Ambris has a word with Pooran but they do not take the review. Ball Tracker shows the ball to be clipping the top of the stumps.
17.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Pulled and pulled hard. Back of a length ball on off, Ambris pulls it over mid-wicket for a boundary.
17.4 overs (1 Run) In the air...but safe. Back of a length ball on off, Pooran looks to pull but gets it off the upper half of his bat. It lobs behind short mid-wicket. Rohit runs behind but cannot take the catch. The batsmen take a run.
17.3 overs (1 Run) Outside off on a length, Sunil runs it down to third man and gets a single to bring up the 50-run stand.
17.2 overs (1 Run) Good length ball on off, Pooran drives it uppishly wide of cover and mid off for one.
17.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Easy pickings this. Back of a length ball on the body, Pooran pulls it over square leg. There is no one in the deep there, so no risk and a boundary is fetched.
16.6 overs (1 Run) Tossed up on off and middle, Pooran nudges it to long on.
16.5 overs (0 Run) Floated on off, Pooran drives it to the man at point.
16.4 overs (0 Run) Beautiful. Kuldeep gives it air and bowls it on off, it spins away after pitching. Pooran looks to defend but gets beaten.
16.3 overs (1 Run) On the pads, Pooran flicks it but finds short fine leg.
16.2 overs (1 Run) In the air but safe. Floated on off, Pooran looks to go over long on but he does not get the timing. The ball falls short of Kedar there.
16.1 overs (1 Run) Flighted outside off, Ambris drives it wide of cover and takes one.
15.6 overs (0 Run) On the pads, Pooran flicks it to the man at mid-wicket.
15.5 overs (0 Run) Yorker on off, Pooran does well to get his bat down in time.
15.4 overs (0 Run) Full on off, Pooran pushes it to the man at cover.
15.3 overs (1 Run) Follows it up with a single down to third man.
15.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! First one of the day for Ambris. This will give him a lot of confidence. Full outside off, Ambris drives it through point. The fielder at sweeper cover puts in a dive but it goes in vain.
15.1 overs (1 Run) Back of a length ball on off, Pooran strokes it wide of mid off and gets a single. Kuldeep there gets to the ball and has a shy at the bowler's end. He scores but Pooran was well in.