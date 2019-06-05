Quinton De Kock Takes Jaw-Dropping Catch To Remove Virat Kohli - Watch

Virat Kohli played an uncharacteristic innings as he scored just 18 runs off 34 deliveries in India's World Cup 2019 opener against South Africa at the Rose Bowl in Southampton on Wednesday. However, Kohli's uneventful innings came to an end with a stunning one-handed catch by South Africa wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock. Bowling his third over, Andile Phehlukwayo got some extra bounce and Virat Kohli decided to play away from his body. The ball got a thick outside edge off Virat Kohli's bat as he tried to play it down the pitch. Although the ball was on a rise after touching Virat Kohli's bat, Quinton de Kock dived full length to his right to pluck an astonishing one-handed catch.

See Quinton de Kock's wonder catch from every angle https://t.co/xvw8eToBdq — Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) June 5, 2019

Chasing 228 to win, India lost Shikhar Dhawan early as Kagiso Rabada delivered in his third over. Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli then patiently waited for loose deliveries and India managed to put on just 50 runs in first 15 overs.

With Virat Kohli's wicket, India were reduced to 54/2 in 15.3 overs.

Earlier, South Africa skipper Faf du Plessis won the toss and opted to bat.

The South African innings never got going as they were struggling at 161/7 after 40 overs.

But some counter-attacking batting late in the innings from Chris Morris and Kagiso Rabada took South Africa to 227/9 in 50 overs.

Morris, batting at number eight, scored a fighting 42 during an eighth-wicket partnership of 66 with Rabada, who made an unbeaten 31, his highest ODI total.

Yuzvendra Chahal was the pick of the Indian bowlers as he returned figures of 4/51 to rip apart the South African batting line-up.

Jasprit Bumrah did the early damage by dismissing South African openers Hashim Amla and Quinton de Kock.