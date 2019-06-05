 
World Cup 2019 30 May 19 to 14 Jul 19

South Africa vs India Live Cricket Score, World Cup 2019: Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav Add To South Africa's Misery

Updated:05 June 2019 17:00 IST
2019 ICC Cricket World Cup, SA vs IND, Live Score: After Jasprit Bumrah's early strikes, Yuzvendra Chahal picked two wickets in one over.

SA vs IND Live Cricket World Cup Score: Yuzvendra Chahal took two wickets in an over. © ICC

Jasprit Bumrah struck early to dismiss both South African openers Quinton de Kock and Hashim Amla as India took control of their opening game of World Cup 2019. Bumrah, the world's top-ranked one-day international bowler, had the ball darting around on a cloudy morning in Southampton as he sent back Hashim Amla for six. Amla, who missed South Africa's previous match against Bangladesh, defended a delivery with extra bounce from Bumrah but got an outside edge that was caught at second slip by Rohit Sharma. Bumrah then struck again in his next over, with Quinton de Kock, who made 10, edging to skipper Virat Kohli at third slip as South Africa slipped to 24 for two. South Africa were 34/2 at the end of 10 overs, their worst start in powerplays by any side in this edition of the 50-over tournament, after electing to bat first. Yuzvendra Chahal, then struck twice in an over to remove well-set Rassie van der Dussen and Faf du Plessis. After 22 overs, South Africa were 88/4. (LIVE SCORECARD)

World Cup 2019 Match Live Score Updates Between South Africa vs India, Straight from The Rose Bowl, Southampton.

  • 17:00 (IST)Jun 05, 2019
    South Africa have replaced a top-order batsman with an all-rounder. So, they don't have enough batting depth in this match. The onus will be on David Miller and Andile Phehlukwayo if they want to reach a respectable total.
  • 16:53 (IST)Jun 05, 2019
    Kuldeep Yadav flighted that ball on the leg stump and Andile Phehlukwayo drives it to long-off for a single which brings up South Africa's 100 runs in the 25th over.
  • 16:51 (IST)Jun 05, 2019
    Andile Phehlukwayo, facing his second delivery of the innings, shows positive intent and reverse sweeps Yuzvendra Chahal for a four.
  • 16:45 (IST)Jun 05, 2019
    Huge LBW shout and the umpire has raised his finger. JP Duminy after discussing with David Miller has reviewed it. The replay shows it was plumb. Duminy departs for 3.
  • 16:33 (IST)Jun 05, 2019
    Yuzvendra Chahal strikes for the second time in the over as Faf du Plesis departs for 38. Chahal bowled a slider freezing Faf du Plesis inside his crease and the ball went between his bat and pad and knocked his stumps.  
  • 16:29 (IST)Jun 05, 2019
    Rassie van der Dussen goes for a fancy reverse sweep but misses the line completely. Yuzvendra Chahal's leg-spin goes from behind his back and knocked his stumps out. That was an unnecessary shot. He goes for 22.
  • 16:23 (IST)Jun 05, 2019
    Yuzvendra Chahal tosses one up to Rassie van der Dussen who was beaten by the spin and moved his bat away from line of the ball at the very last moment to evade an outside edge.
  • 16:21 (IST)Jun 05, 2019
    South Africa batmen are making full use of long boundaries and hitting ball in the gaps for singles and doubles as they look to rebuild their innings.
  • 16:14 (IST)Jun 05, 2019
    Faf du Plesis plays Kuldeep Yadav's ball on the leg side where Bhuvneshwar Kumar fails to field it properly and the ball sails between his legs for a four. These are bonus runs for South Africa and they won't mind them.
  • 16:08 (IST)Jun 05, 2019
    Width on offer by Hardik Pandya, Faf du Plesis sets himself up for a drive but the ball bounced more than he anticipated and he only manages a top edge which sails away to third man fence for a four.
  • 16:07 (IST)Jun 05, 2019
    Kuldeep Yadav bowls short and outside off stump, Rassie van der Dussen read that well and hit it cleanly along the ground for a four.
  • 16:04 (IST)Jun 05, 2019
    Kuldeep Yadav brings outside edge in to play for the first time in the match. Faf du Plesis didn't read Kuldeep's googly and his outside edge falls short of slip.
  • 16:01 (IST)Jun 05, 2019
    Hardik Pandya's seaming ball bounced awkwardly and hits Faf du Plesis on his gloves. du Plesis even lost his bat grip. 
  • 15:57 (IST)Jun 05, 2019
    Virat Kohli brought Kuldeep Yadav into the attack who concedes just three singles in his over.
  • 15:51 (IST)Jun 05, 2019
    Indian fast bowlers have bossed the first powerplay. South Africa lost two early wickets and finished the powerplay at 34/2.
  • 15:48 (IST)Jun 05, 2019
    Bhuvneshwar Kumar finishes his over with a peach of a delivery. It was pitched short and straightened off the track and du Plesis had to arch back to evade an outside edge.
  • 15:40 (IST)Jun 05, 2019
    Jasprit Bumrah tested Faf du Plesis with his deliveries on and outside off stump line and du Plesis plays them with extra caution.
  • 15:36 (IST)Jun 05, 2019
    Faf du Plesis drives the ball pitched on the middle and leg stump through midwicket for a four. This was first real convincing shot from him.
  • 15:29 (IST)Jun 05, 2019
    Virat Kohli brings himself in third slip for the first time in the match and it pays dividend as Quinton de Kock edges one straight to Indian skipper who does well to grab it with both hands. de Kock departs for 10 runs.
  • 15:24 (IST)Jun 05, 2019
    Faf du Plesis gets lucky for the second time as his another outside edge falls just short of Rohit Sharma at second slip.
  • 15:23 (IST)Jun 05, 2019
    This time Bhuvneshwar Kumar gets outside edge of  Quinton de Kock and the ball goes in between the slip fielders and races away to third man ropes .
  • 15:20 (IST)Jun 05, 2019
    Faf du Plesis was beaten by Bumrah's beauty but was lucky that his inside edge went marginally away from the stumps and races away to the fine leg fence.
  • 15:16 (IST)Jun 05, 2019
    Jasprit Bumrah seams the ball away from Hashim Amla who tries to drive it but only manages a thick outside edge which goes straight to second slip.
  • 15:11 (IST)Jun 05, 2019
    Hashim Amla leaps forward and drives the ball through point for the first boundary of the match.
  • 15:09 (IST)Jun 05, 2019
    Bumrah bowls one down leg and Quinton de Kock helps it to the fine leg and rush for two. A direct hit from Kedar Jadhav would have sent de Kock packing.
  • 15:04 (IST)Jun 05, 2019
    Bhuvneshwar Kumar bowls a full ball on the stumps, Quinton de Kock plays it with soft hands and runs for a quick single. South Africa off the mark with a single, finish the first over at 2/0
  • 15:00 (IST)Jun 05, 2019
    Bhuvneshwar Kumar will start the bowling for India while Hashim Amla and Quinton de Kock will open the batting for South Africa.
  • 14:59 (IST)Jun 05, 2019
    Since 2015 World Cup, The Rose Bowl, Southampton is the second-most highest scoring ground in the world. 
  • 14:56 (IST)Jun 05, 2019
    Players of both teams are out in the middle for their national anthem. Being the away team India sing their national anthem first, South Africa players start their national anthem after them.
  • 14:47 (IST)Jun 05, 2019
    Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli(capt), Lokesh Rahul, MS Dhoni(wk), Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah
  • 14:35 (IST)Jun 05, 2019
    Hashim Amla is back in the playing XI for South Africa. 

    Quinton de Kock(wk), Hashim Amla, Faf du Plessis(capt), Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Jean-Paul Duminy, Andile Phehlukwayo, Chris Morris, Kagiso Rabada, Imran Tahir, Tabraiz Shamsi
  • 14:33 (IST)Jun 05, 2019
    South Africa skipper Faf du Plesis wins the toss and opts to bat against India. 
  • 14:26 (IST)Jun 05, 2019
    Sun is shining bright in Southampton and there is bit of grass covering on the pitch but it will not offer enough movement to the fast bowlers as it is not green grass. Shaun Pollack says it might be a two-paced wicket as it has uneven covering of grass. Also, since sun is shinning bright it will break the wicket down and will assist the spinners as the match progresses.
  • 14:16 (IST)Jun 05, 2019
    After the warm-up, Indian players have joined the huddle to discuss their strategies for one last time before the match.
  • 14:01 (IST)Jun 05, 2019
  • 13:59 (IST)Jun 05, 2019
    Kagiso Rabada is leading the South Africa bowling in the nets as well.
  • 13:58 (IST)Jun 05, 2019
  • 13:51 (IST)Jun 05, 2019
    Indian players have arrived at the ground to take on the Proteas.
  • 13:45 (IST)Jun 05, 2019
    Welcome to the live coverage of Match 8 between South Africa and India from The Rose Bowl, Southampton.
