South Africa vs India Live Cricket Score, World Cup 2019: Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav Add To South Africa's Misery
2019 ICC Cricket World Cup, SA vs IND, Live Score: After Jasprit Bumrah's early strikes, Yuzvendra Chahal picked two wickets in one over.
Jasprit Bumrah struck early to dismiss both South African openers Quinton de Kock and Hashim Amla as India took control of their opening game of World Cup 2019. Bumrah, the world's top-ranked one-day international bowler, had the ball darting around on a cloudy morning in Southampton as he sent back Hashim Amla for six. Amla, who missed South Africa's previous match against Bangladesh, defended a delivery with extra bounce from Bumrah but got an outside edge that was caught at second slip by Rohit Sharma. Bumrah then struck again in his next over, with Quinton de Kock, who made 10, edging to skipper Virat Kohli at third slip as South Africa slipped to 24 for two. South Africa were 34/2 at the end of 10 overs, their worst start in powerplays by any side in this edition of the 50-over tournament, after electing to bat first. Yuzvendra Chahal, then struck twice in an over to remove well-set Rassie van der Dussen and Faf du Plessis. After 22 overs, South Africa were 88/4. (LIVE SCORECARD)
- 15:16 (IST)Jun 05, 2019Jasprit Bumrah seams the ball away from Hashim Amla who tries to drive it but only manages a thick outside edge which goes straight to second slip.
- 14:56 (IST)Jun 05, 2019Players of both teams are out in the middle for their national anthem. Being the away team India sing their national anthem first, South Africa players start their national anthem after them.
- 14:33 (IST)Jun 05, 2019South Africa skipper Faf du Plesis wins the toss and opts to bat against India.
- 14:26 (IST)Jun 05, 2019Sun is shining bright in Southampton and there is bit of grass covering on the pitch but it will not offer enough movement to the fast bowlers as it is not green grass. Shaun Pollack says it might be a two-paced wicket as it has uneven covering of grass. Also, since sun is shinning bright it will break the wicket down and will assist the spinners as the match progresses.
- 14:16 (IST)Jun 05, 2019After the warm-up, Indian players have joined the huddle to discuss their strategies for one last time before the match.
- 13:59 (IST)Jun 05, 2019Kagiso Rabada is leading the South Africa bowling in the nets as well.
- 13:51 (IST)Jun 05, 2019Indian players have arrived at the ground to take on the Proteas.
