Jasprit Bumrah struck early to dismiss both South African openers Quinton de Kock and Hashim Amla as India took control of their opening game of World Cup 2019. Bumrah, the world's top-ranked one-day international bowler, had the ball darting around on a cloudy morning in Southampton as he sent back Hashim Amla for six. Amla, who missed South Africa's previous match against Bangladesh, defended a delivery with extra bounce from Bumrah but got an outside edge that was caught at second slip by Rohit Sharma. Bumrah then struck again in his next over, with Quinton de Kock, who made 10, edging to skipper Virat Kohli at third slip as South Africa slipped to 24 for two. South Africa were 34/2 at the end of 10 overs, their worst start in powerplays by any side in this edition of the 50-over tournament, after electing to bat first. Yuzvendra Chahal, then struck twice in an over to remove well-set Rassie van der Dussen and Faf du Plessis. After 22 overs, South Africa were 88/4. (LIVE SCORECARD)