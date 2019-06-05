 
World Cup 2019 30 May 19 to 14 Jul 19

ICC Crowns Virat Kohli Ahead Of India's World Cup 2019 Opener, Fans Unhappy

Updated: 05 June 2019 17:39 IST

The ICC put out a sketch of Virat Kohli sitting on a throne with a crown, an image that brought up mixed reactions.

ICC Crowns Virat Kohli Ahead Of India
Virat Kohli will be the fulcrum of India's famed batting line-up during the World Cup. © Twitter @icc

Virat Kohli, who is popularly known as 'King Kohli', became the subject of an illustration shared by the International Cricket Council (ICC) on their Twitter handle on Wednesday. The ICC shared a sketch of India skipper sitting on a throne with a crown on his head and a bat in his hand. Although some fans lauded ICC's gesture, others were left fuming. Fans believe that ten teams are fighting it out for the coveted World Cup and such a picture gives out a wrong impression.

Virat Kohli will be the fulcrum of India's famed batting line-up during the World Cup that began in England and Wales on Thursday.

Virat Kohli, arguably the best batsman in the world right now, will hold the key to India's chances in the quadrennial event where he is expected to cross 11,000 ODI runs and also add a few more hundreds to his tally of 41.

Although this is the third World Cup for Virat Kohli, it is the first time that he is leading the team. 

"It is the most challenging World Cup, any team can upset any team. Team will have to adapt very quickly," Kohli said at the pre-departure press conference in Mumbai last week.

"We expect all kind of scores in the World Cup, but there would be few high scoring games looking at the predictions," Virat Kohli added.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article India India Cricket Team Virat Kohli Virat Kohli World Cup 2019 Cricket South Africa vs India, Match 8
Highlights
  • Virat Kohli is popularly known as 'King Kohli'
  • Virat Kohli is arguably the best batsman in the world right now
  • Although some fans lauded ICC's gesture, others were left fuming
