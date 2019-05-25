 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
World Cup 2019 30 May 19 to 14 Jul 19

Abhishek Bachchan Trolls Virat Kohli For Posing With Harry Kane

Updated: 25 May 2019 10:33 IST

Abhishek Bachchan, who is a Chelsea fan, replied to Harry Kane's tweet with an old image of Virat Kohli posing with a Blues' jersey.

Abhishek Bachchan Trolls Virat Kohli For Posing With Harry Kane
Virat Kohli posed with Tottenham Hotspur star Harry Kane at the Lord's Cricket Ground. © Twitter @HKane

Virat Kohli, who is in England to participate in the upcoming Cricket World Cup, posed with Tottenham Hotspur star Harry Kane at the Lord's Cricket Ground on Friday. The England football team captain was quick to post a selfie with Kohli and wrote, "After a few tweets in the last couple of years good to finally meet @imVkohli. A great guy and a brilliant sportsman." Kohli also shared the same picture and wrore, "It was a pleasure meeting you @HKane and all the best for the finals."

Kohli and Kane's posts sent sports fans into a frenzy but Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan saw it as an opportunity to take a friendly dig at the Indian skipper.

Abhishek Bachchan, who is a Chelsea fan, Tottenham's direct rivals, replied to Kane's tweet with an old image of Kohli posing with a Blues' jersey.

Back in 2014, Kohli himself had also posted the Chelsea image on his Facebook page, showing his love for the London-based football club.

Last year, when India toured England under Kohli's leadership, the 30-year-old posed with Southampton striker Danny Ings holding a Saints jersey.

The image was tweeted in September last year by the club's official handle.

On the work front, Virat Kohli is all set to lead India for the first time in a World Cup, beginning on May 30 in England and Wales.

India will open their campaign against South Africa on June 5. 

On the other hand, Kane, who has been out with an ankle injury, will hope to be fit to lead Spurs in the Champions League final against Liverpool on June 1.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article India India Cricket Team Virat Kohli Virat Kohli World Cup 2019 Cricket Tottenham Hotspur Tottenham Hotspur England England Harry Kane Football
Get the latest World Cup 2019 news, check out the World Cup 2019 schedule, World Cup live score & World Cup Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more World Cup 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Related Articles
World Cup 2019: Yuzvendra Chahal Not Worried About Flat Tracks In England
World Cup 2019: Yuzvendra Chahal Not Worried About Flat Tracks In England
Former Australia Star Picks Top Three World Cup Batsmen, Leaves Out Steve Smith
Former Australia Star Picks Top Three World Cup Batsmen, Leaves Out Steve Smith
World Cup Warm-Up: India Face New Zealand In Quest Of Suitable No. 4 Batsman
World Cup Warm-Up: India Face New Zealand In Quest Of Suitable No. 4 Batsman
"India Going To Reach Greater Heights": Virat Kohli Congratulates PM Narendra Modi
"India Going To Reach Greater Heights": Virat Kohli Congratulates PM Narendra Modi
Virat Kohli Is Not Human, He
Virat Kohli Is Not Human, He's A Machine, Says Brian Lara
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 113
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 111
3 South AfricaSouth Africa 108
4 EnglandEngland 105
5 AustraliaAustralia 98
Last updated on: 19 May 2019

Poll of the day

Election News

Election Results 2019: PM Modi To Meet Mother Heeraben Tomorrow, Varanasi Next For Thanksgiving

Election Results 2019: PM Modi To Meet Mother Heeraben Tomorrow, Varanasi Next For Thanksgiving

Election Results 2019: Reeling From BJP Uppercut, Mamata Banerjee Calls Trinamool Meet Today

Election Results 2019: Reeling From BJP Uppercut, Mamata Banerjee Calls Trinamool Meet Today

Jagan Mohan Reddy To Meet KCR In Hyderabad Today

Jagan Mohan Reddy To Meet KCR In Hyderabad Today

In Gorakhpur, Redemption For Yogi Adityanath After Shock Loss A Year Ago

In Gorakhpur, Redemption For Yogi Adityanath After Shock Loss A Year Ago

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.
ss