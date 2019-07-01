 
World Cup 2019 30 May 19 to 14 Jul 19

Sri Lanka vs West Indies Live Score, Over 46 to 50 Latest Cricket Score, Updates

Updated:01 July 2019 18:59 IST

Live Updates of Today Match between Sri Lanka vs West Indies from Riverside Ground, Chester-le-Street. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.

SL vs WI Latest Score

49.4 overs (1 Run) 1 run.

49.3 overs (1 Run) Full and down the leg side, Thirimanne looks to heave but misses. He almost turns 360 degrees and the ball goes off his pads towards short third man. A leg bye taken.

49.2 overs (1 Run) Outside off, punched off the back foot for a single.

49.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Fine way to get off the mark! Outside off, de Silva waits for the ball to come to him and steers it past short third man for a boundary! SL vs WI: Match 39: Dhananjaya de Silva hits Sheldon Cottrell for a 4! Sri Lanka 331/6 (49.1 Ov). CRR: 6.73

Dhananjaya de Silva finally comes out to bat. He will be on strike because the batsmen crossed before the catch was taken.

48.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! Caught! A wicket on his final ball for Thomas. Full and outside off, Udana looks to hit this over long off but cannot quite hit it cleanly. Finds Jason at long off who holds the catch cleanly. Err... if you did not get the rhyme, it was Jason Holder. Sorry for the bad joke. Not having a great day so far... Thomas finishes with figures of 10-1-58-1. SL vs WI: Match 39: WICKET! Isuru Udana c Jason Holder b Oshane Thomas 3 (6b, 0x4, 0x6). श्रीलंका 327/6 (49.0 Ov). CRR: 6.67

48.5 overs (0 Run) Full on middle, almost a yorker, hit straight back.

48.4 overs (1 Run) A yorker now, well dug out. A single taken.

48.3 overs (1 Run) And today, the connection between West Indies and Free Hits has been beautiful. 4 Free Hits conceded, no boundary on any of those. This is on a length outside off, squeezed through cover for a single.

FREE HIT. 4th in this innings. Will this be made use of?

48.3 overs (3 Runs) NO BALL! Another high full toss. Udana pulls it down the ground for a couple. West Indies and no balls - a connection of everlasting love.

48.2 overs (0 Run) Outside off, driven straight to cover.

48.1 overs (1 Run) Yorker outside off, Thirimanne backs away and slices it towards short third man. Shannon Gabriel does well to stop it to his right. Good presence of mind to NOT THROW the ball because there was no one backing up at either end. Would have been an easy overthrow.

Oshane Thomas to bowl. 9-1-52-0 so far.

47.6 overs (0 Run) Slower ball again, on a length, on middle and off, watchfully defended. 8 runs and a wicket from the over, Cottrell's figures read 9-0-59-1.

47.5 overs (1 Run) Outside off, pushed through point for a single.

47.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Heaved hard. On middle and off, Thirimanne swings hard but the ball goes off the inner half of the bat. The deep mid-wicker fielder runs to his left and stretches his left hand out but the ball goes past. SL vs WI: Match 39: Lahiru Thirimanne hits Sheldon Cottrell for a 4! Sri Lanka 320/5 (47.4 Ov). CRR: 6.71

47.3 overs (2 Runs) Outside off, pushed through the covers for a couple.

Isuru Udana is the new man in.

47.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! Caught in the deep! Fernando falls soon after getting to his century. A short ball, outside off, Avishka looks to pull but does not quite hit it cleanly. Gets more height than distance and Fabian Allen covers good ground at deep mid-wicket, running in to take the catch. Fine knock from Fernando. Has taken Sri Lanka to a total which they would feel is defendable. Out comes Cottrell's salute. SL vs WI: Match 39: WICKET! Avishka Fernando c Fabian Allen b Sheldon Cottrell 104 (103b, 9x4, 2x6). श्रीलंका 314/5 (47.2 Ov). CRR: 6.63

47.1 overs (1 Run) Full on middle, pushed through mid on for a single.

46.6 overs (0 Run) A yorker outside off, Avishka reaches out to drive but misses.

46.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Is he opening up now? On middle and leg, Fernando heaves it over mid-wicket. There are two men in the deep and square leg runs to his left while mid-wicket goes to his right. But there is some miscommunication between the two fielders and the square leg fielder realizes late that he has to stop the ball. Ends up running sideways which turns out to be the longer route. In the end, cannot get to the ball. Brathwaite is not happy. SL vs WI: Match 39: Avishka Fernando hits Carlos Brathwaite for a 4! Sri Lanka 313/4 (46.5 Ov). CRR: 6.68

46.4 overs (2 Runs) MAIDEN ODI TON FOR FERNANDO! Boy, the entire Lankan dressing room is on its feet. What a knock. Is he the one for the future? A composed knock. Gets there with a flick through mid-wicket and runs hard for the second. SL vs WI: Match 39: It's a 100! Avishka Fernando hits a ton (100b, 8x4, 2x6). श्रीलंका 309/4 (46.4 Ovs). CRR: 6.62

46.3 overs (1 Run) Full and outside leg, Thirimanne looks to flick but the ball goes off his pads through the off side and a leg bye is taken.

46.2 overs (1 Run) Outside off, played through point for a run.

46.1 overs (1 Run) Very full ball, around middle, Thirimanne looks to dig it out but gets a thick inside edge onto his pads. A single taken.

45.6 overs (1 Run) Full and outside off, driven through mid off for a run. 10 from the over, 23 off the last 2.

45.5 overs (2 Runs) Punches this through the off side for a couple.

45.4 overs (1 Run) Driven through the covers by the batsman. The batsmen have run through for a single.

45.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! 300 UP FOR SRI LANKA! A length ball, flicked through mid-wicket for a boundary! SL vs WI: Match 39: Avishka Fernando hits Oshane Thomas for a 4! Sri Lanka 300/4 (45.3 Ov). CRR: 6.59

45.2 overs (1 Run) Full on middle, Thirimanne looks to swing hard but gets a thick inside edge onto his pads. The ball deflects to the off side and the batsmen take a run.

45.1 overs (1 Run) A high full toss on middle, lofted over mid on. Does not carry to long on. A single taken.

Match Reports

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Sri Lanka Sri Lanka Cricket Team West Indies West Indies Cricket Team Riverside Ground, Chester-le-Street Riverside Ground, Chester-le-Street World Cup 2019 Sri Lanka vs West Indies, Match 39
