4.6 overs (1 Run) This is on the pads, Dimuth works it through square leg for one. Another decent over for Sri Lanka.
4.5 overs (0 Run) On the fuller side and on off, Karunaratne strokes it to mid on.
4.4 overs (0 Run) On a good length again, close to off and the batter defends it out. This is where SC should be bowling a lot more.
4.3 overs (0 Run) Good length and outside off, Karunaratne leaves it alone.
4.2 overs (1 Run) Now full and on middle, this is jammed through mid-wicket. They take one. DK wants a second but is sent back.
4.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Up and over! Perera makes room and also takes a few steps down the track. Sheldon bowls it slightly short, it comes at a good height to the batsman who slaps it over mid off. 20 out of the 26 runs have come in boundaries.
3.6 overs (0 Run) Back of a length outside off, Karunaratne guides it to point.
3.5 overs (0 Run) Short and the line is quite straight this time, Karunaratne evades it.
3.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Raining boundaries at the moment! Short and wide outside off, Karunaratne slaps it past point. Sheldon from third man runs to his left, dives, does push it back in but the ball hits the other hand and rolls back towards the ropes. Sheldon once again pushes it back in but this time he is in contact with the ropes.
3.3 overs (0 Run) Very full and outside off, DK guides it to point.
3.2 overs (0 Run) Slightly short and just outside off, Karunaratne looks to cut but the ball ain't that short. He misses.
3.1 overs (1 Run) Back of a length on off, Perera guides it down to third man and takes one.
2.6 overs (0 Run) Expected response from the pacer! He goes short and on the body, Karunaratne ducks under it. Good over for Sri Lanka.
2.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! On the pads again and another boundary. Cottrell is not learning here, the ball isn't swinging, he is still trying to get it to move away from the leg stump. That does not happen and Karunaratne works it through mid-wicket for the second boundary.
2.4 overs (0 Run) Bowls it full again but this time it is outside off, it is the sucker ball. Dimuth looks to drive but is beaten.
2.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Easy pickings! Cottrell bowls this full and on the pads, an Asian batsman would never miss out on that. He flicks it past short fine leg for a boundary.
2.3 overs (1 Run) Sprays this down the leg side, DK looks to flick but misses. Wided.
2.2 overs (0 Run) Another full ball on off, this is hit back to the bowler.
2.1 overs (0 Run) Good awareness! Cottrell bowls a yorker on off, Karunaratne looks to jam it out but it hits the bottom edge, lands just beside the stumps and then it seems to be spinning back towards it. Karunaratne quickly hits it away with the bat. Good presence of mind.
1.6 overs (0 Run) On and around off, a touch short again, Kusal taps it down to point from the crease to complete the over.
1.5 overs (0 Run) Play and a miss! Good pace and bounce for Oshane. It's outside off, Perera jumps and tries to cut but fails to connect. Two slips waiting for any edge.
1.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Magnificent from Kusal Perera! He has slapped it on the up. Width on offer outside off, Kusal camps back and whacks it past the diving cover fielder for a boundary. That just raced away to the fence in no time.
1.3 overs (2 Runs) Identical to the last delivery, once again Kusal goes on his back foot and this time cuts it past the backward point fielder for a couple.
1.2 overs (0 Run) Rushes the batsman with extra pace and bounce around off, Perera jumps on the back foot and plays it down to point.
1.1 overs (0 Run) A length delivery on off, angling away, Kusal goes on the back foot and punches it towards the cover fielder.
Oshane Thomas to steam in from the other end with the second new ball. Watch out for his pace.
0.6 over (1 Run) Very full and on leg, Perera flicks it firmly to deep square leg. They pick up a single. Tidy start from Cottrell.
0.5 over (0 Run) Shortish and outside off, Perera cuts but finds the point fielder.
0.4 over (0 Run) This one is on middle and leg, angling down, Kusal fails to flick and is hit on the pads. A stifled appeal follows.
0.3 over (0 Run) Lands it full and on off, Perera drives it off his front foot but straight to mid off.
0.2 over (0 Run) Goes on the back foot and defends it towards the bowler.
0.1 over (1 Run) Sri Lanka off the mark straightaway! Cottrell lands it on a length around middle and leg, Karunaratne nudges it off his pads to deep square leg for a run. Dimuth has opened his account and will be a relieved man. Sheldon shows some concern near the landing area. The replays show that his right leg slipped.
Done with all the formalities. It's time to get going now. The West Indian players are on the field. Dimuth Karunaratne and Kusal Perera are the Sri Lankan openers. The former got a snorter first up in the last match and was out for a golden duck. He would be keen to perform today. Sheldon Cottrell to kickoff proceedings with the first new ball. Let's play...
The players from both teams are out in the middle to sing their respective national anthems. It has turned a bit overcast now and the strong wind continues to blow across the stadium.
Sri Lanka (Playing XI) - Dimuth Karunaratne (C), Kusal Perera (WK), Avishka Fernando, Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Lahiru Thirimanne (IN FOR THISARA PERERA), Dhananjaya de Silva, Isuru Udana, Jeffrey Vandersay (IN FOR JEEVAN MENDIS), Kasun Rajitha (IN FOR SURANGA LAKMAL), Lasith Malinga.
West Indies (Playing XI) - Chris Gayle, Sunil Ambris, Shai Hope (WK), Nicholas Pooran, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder (C), Carlos Brathwaite, Fabian Allen, Shannon Gabriel (IN FOR KEMAR ROACH), Sheldon Cottrell, Oshane Thomas.
Sri Lankan skipper, Dimuth Karunaratne says he would have bowled as well. Tells that in the last match the deck did respond with the new ball and they wanted to use the early advantage. Admits that batting has been an issue for them and they have to work on this area. Mentions that after the World Cup, they will have to rethink for the future. Informs that there are three changes but forgets the names. Here they are - Lahiru Thirimanne, Kasun Rajitha and Jeffrey Vandersay.
West Indies skipper, Jason Holder says that the wicket is fresh and if there is anything in it, it will be up front. States that they still have pride to play for and wants his batsmen to give themselves a bit more time. Informs that Kemar Roach goes out and is replaced by Shannon Gabriel.
Toss - Up goes the coin and it falls down in favour of Jason Holder. WEST INDIES WILL FIELD!
Pitch report - Simon Doull looks at the pitch and calls it a tufty surface. Says that it will grip a little bit with the new ball and the seam will hold up a little. Adds that he is not sure it will turn much. Feels the strong wind blowing across the stadium will be a concern for the bowlers running into the wind.
Hello and welcome everyone as we enter a new month and the final week of the league stage of this World Cup. It is a dead rubber first up between Sri Lanka and West Indies at Chester-le-Street. Both teams are knocked out of the tournament and we have to now use the cliched words - playing for pride. It has been an abysmal campaign for them where they struggled for discipline and consistency. With nothing much left to play for now, there will be no pressure and we can expect them to play freely and give us a cracking contest. More to follow...