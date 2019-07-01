19.6 overs (0 Run) Another length ball on off, Mendis is solid in defense.
Live Score
19.5 overs (2 Runs) On the pads, Mendis works it through square leg and takes two.
19.4 overs (0 Run) A little too straight, the batter pushes it to mid off.
19.3 overs (0 Run) Good length and on off, this is defended.
19.2 overs (1 Run) Back of a length on off, Fernando looks to push at it away from the body but he gets an inside edge down to fine leg for one.
19.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR BYES! Holder will be heart broken there. He bowls a perfect yorker outside off. Fernando fails to get bat on ball. Hope does not get down in time and it goes between his legs and down to the fine leg fence.
19.1 overs (1 Run) NO BALL! This is down the leg side, Fernando looks to flick but it goes off the pads to the keeper. Holder has overstepped. Free Hit coming up!
18.6 overs (0 Run) Good length and on off, this is defended. A good over for West Indies. 2 runs and a wicket from it.
18.5 overs (0 Run) A short one on middle, Mendis evades it.
18.4 overs (1 Run) Shorter outside off, this is hit through covers for one.
18.3 overs (0 Run) Another good length ball on middle, this is kept out.
18.2 overs (0 Run) Good length on off, this is blocked.
Kusal Mendis comes out to bat.
18.1 overs (1 Run) OUT! RUN OUT! The dropped catch has not cost West Indies a lot. This is a bonus wicket. The man who was looking so good has been run out. Perera works this through mid-wicket and takes the first one quickly. He wants the non-existent second and goes for it. Fernando is not interested. Perera has his eyes on the ball and does not see his partner has his hand up. Till the time Perera realizes Fernando is not coming back, it is too late. He tries to turn and make it back in but Cottrell, who ran after the ball from mid on, picks it up and fires it to Brathwaite. Carlos collects it and whips the bails off before going on to salute Sheldon. Two wickets in quick succession for West Indies. Both the set batsmen back in the hut now. The Caribbean boys are back in the game.
17.6 overs (1 Run) Another short one to Perera. This time the batter gets on top of the bounce and hits it down to fine leg for a single.
17.5 overs (1 Run) Another single as Fernando strokes it through covers.
17.4 overs (1 Run) Good length and on off, this is pushed towards mid off for one.
17.3 overs (2 Runs) In the air... dropped! That should have been taken! Perera gets a life and this could be very dangerous as he is looking really good out there. Holder bowls it short and on middle, Perera pulls it hard but does not keep it down. It is tailing away from the deep square leg fielder who is running to his left. He tries to take it but the ball does not stay in. The batters take two. 100 up for Sri Lanka.
17.2 overs (1 Run) In the air... but wide! Fuller and around off, Fernando looks to drive it on the up but it flies off the outside edge and down to third man for one.
17.1 overs (0 Run) Loose shot! This is on a length and outside off, Fernando has a tentative poke at it and gets beaten.
16.6 overs (0 Run) A slower one on middle, this is defended back to the bowler.
16.5 overs (1 Run) Fernando is off the mark! This is on the pads, he flicks it to deep square leg and gets to the other end.
16.4 overs (0 Run) This is slightly fuller on off, Fernando pushes it back to the bowler.
16.3 overs (0 Run) Back of a length on off, Fernando pushes it to mid off.
16.2 overs (1 Run) On the pads, this is worked through square leg for one.
16.2 overs (1 Run) This is short but very short! Perera lets it be and it has been wided.
16.1 overs (0 Run) Good length and on off, Perera defends it out.
15.6 overs (0 Run) Good length and on off, this is defended. End of a successful over for West Indies. Three runs, one wicket and the loss of review from it.
15.5 overs (0 Run) Back of a length on off, it is defended.
15.4 overs (0 Run) NOT OUT! It is slipping down leg! Always looked like that, not sure why the review was taken. Windies lose their only review. This is slightly fuller and it starts on middle, tails back in. Fernando looks to flick but misses to get hit on the pads. An appeal follows but the umpire remains unmoved. Holder reviews after having a chat with his keeper. Replays roll in and they show the ball to be going down leg.
Shout for an lbw against Avishka Fernando! The umpire has remained still. Jason Holder walks up to his keeper and then takes the referral. It looks to be drifting down the leg side. The Ball Tracking confirms that it's missing the leg pole. West Indies lose their only review.
15.3 overs (0 Run) Another one on a length and around off, this is defended.
15.3 overs (1 Run) Shorter and outside off, Fernando initially looks to cut but then bails out. Wided.
Drinks break. A strong start from Sri Lanka. Their openers have done a commendable job, in particular, Kusal Perera. West Indies have just managed to break the partnership but need to keep chipping away at the wickets, otherwise they will end up having a big total to chase. Kusal is the danger man for them as he is looking in sublime form. He is now joined by the young man, Avishka Fernando, who is also known for his freestyle batting.
15.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! EDGED AND TAKEN! The skipper provides the much-needed breakthrough. He gets his opposite number and is ecstatic. A soft dismissal and completely against the run of play. This is short and wide outside off, it keeps going away with the angle. Karunaratne throws his bat at it and the ball kisses the outside edge. Hope makes no mistake. Karunaratne falls after getting off to a start. A very good start though by the opening pair. Windies will now look to pull things back.
15.1 overs (2 Runs) A direct hit and it would have been close! This is on middle, it is worked through mid-wicket. It is a big boundary there so the batters go for two. The fielder picks the ball up and has a shy at the non-striker's end but misses.