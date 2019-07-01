9.6 overs (0 Run) A dot to end Powerplay 1! Short and around off, Karunaratne hits it to point. Sri Lanka's Powerplay. They are 49 for 0 after it.
9.5 overs (1 Run) Nice shot! Short and on the body, Perera pulls it firmly but straight towards deep square leg for one.
9.4 overs (1 Run) Direct hit and Perera would have been a goner! Back of a length on middle, Karunaratne works it towards square leg. Perera sets off, DK hesitates but then goes for it. Ambris picks the ball up and has a shy at the striker's end but misses.
9.3 overs (0 Run) On middle, DK works it to square leg.
9.2 overs (0 Run) Back of a length again on off, Karunaratne defends it back to the bowler.
9.1 overs (0 Run) Back of a length and on off, Karunaratne guides it to cover-point.
Skipper Jason Holder comes on now! He bowled brilliantly against India in the last match and his figures were, 10-2-33-2. Can he do the same or even better it today?
8.6 overs (2 Runs) On the pads again, this is worked behind square on the leg side. The fielder in the deep runs to his left and keeps it down to two. Gabriel too has not started well. He has also been too straight in his first two overs.
8.5 overs (0 Run) Good length and on off, Perera pushes it to mid off.
8.4 overs (1 Run) Angles this one into the pads, Karunaratne looks to flick but misses. The ball hits the pads and rolls on the leg side. A leg bye taken.
8.3 overs (0 Run) Back of a length on middle, Karunaratne pushes it to mid on.
8.2 overs (1 Run) Full again on middle, Perera looks to drive but it goes off the inner half through square leg for one.
8.1 overs (0 Run) A yorker on middle, Perera jams it out.
7.6 overs (0 Run) Sees the width and tries to power it through the line. But it's slower than Oshane's normal pace and the Lankan skipper is deceived.
7.5 overs (0 Run) Remains on the back foot and plays it out safely to point.
7.4 overs (0 Run) Almost a drag on! Extra pace this time by Oshane. He digs it in short and wide outside off, at 146 kph, Karunaratne stands back and throws his bat at it. It takes the bottom half and rolls to the right of the keeper.
7.3 overs (0 Run) Thomas bends his back and goes short outside off at 140 kph, Karunaratne tries to pull but misses.
7.2 overs (0 Run) Good length ball on middle at 142 kph, Dimuth defends it out towards mid-wicket.
7.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Sri Lanka are dealing in boundaries! This is full and wide outside off, Karunaratne reaches out for it and carves it through cover-point.
6.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Easy-peasy! Once again the ball is down the leg side, Perera works it to the fine leg fence. Second boundary in the over and an expensive start by Gabriel.
6.6 overs (1 Run) One more delivery down the leg side, Perera lets it be and it has been wided.
6.5 overs (0 Run) Good length and it is on middle, KP works it to mid-wicket.
6.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Poor ball and put away! This is on the pads, Perera works it fine on the leg side and bags a boundary. Windies have bowled very straight here.
6.3 overs (0 Run) In the air... but safe! This is on a length and around middle, Perera initially looks to push hard at it but it sticks in the surface and lobs towards mid off. Falls short of the in-ring fielder at extra cover.
6.2 overs (1 Run) Too straight and this is clipped to the deep square leg fielder for one.
6.1 overs (1 Run) Good running! This is on a length and around off, Perera pushes it towards mid off and gets to the other end quickly.
Shannon Gabriel is on now! He has come in the XI in place of Kemar Roach and would like to impress his skipper here. Shannon has been brilliant in Tests but somehow has not managed to leave the same impact in the shorter versions. Today is the opportunity and the conditions also look helpful.
5.6 overs (0 Run) A good short ball to end! It is on the body, Dimuth ducks under it. A maiden by Thomas. Much-needed tight over for the Caribbean team.
5.5 overs (0 Run) Back of a length on off, DK keeps it out.
5.4 overs (0 Run) Thomas gets away with one there! This is short and outside off, Karunaratne looks to slap it but misses. He looks away in disappointment as he knows it was there to be hit.
5.3 overs (0 Run) Another one which is just outside off, the ball is guided to point.
5.2 overs (0 Run) Back of a length on off, DK defends it.
5.1 overs (0 Run) Shorter and outside off, once again it is not very short but Karunaratne still looks to cut and misses.