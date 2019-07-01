29.6 overs (1 Run) Forces a shortish ball down through mid off for a run.
Live Score
29.5 overs (1 Run) Advances down the track and lofts his flick over mid-wicket for a run.
29.4 overs (0 Run) Flatter and shorter on off, defended off the back foot towards short third man.
29.3 overs (0 Run) Full and floated on off, it's driven off the front foot to covers.
29.2 overs (1 Run) Hangs on the back foot to a short ball and eases it to the right of point for a run.
29.1 overs (0 Run) Shortish and on middle, punched from the back foot to covers.
28.6 overs (1 Run) The line is straight again, Fernando bunts it to the right of mid on for a brisk single. The stand moves to 66 and this pair is doing a fabulous job at the moment.
28.5 overs (0 Run) Spears in a very full ball on middle at 89 mph, Fernando defends it back to the bowler.
28.4 overs (1 Run) Shortish and on off, Kusal stays back and just uses the pace of the bowler to guide it towards third man. A single to rotate the strike.
28.3 overs (0 Run) Lands it on a length close to off stump, Mendis draws forward in defense but it takes the outer half of his bat and rolls to point.
28.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Another boundary for Sri Lanka! Full in length and on middle, Kusal flicks and this time places it to the left of the mid-wicket fielder inside the ring. He dives but to no use as it screams away to the fence.
28.1 overs (0 Run) Starts with a delivery straighter in line, Mendis flicks but finds mid-wicket.
Oshane Thomas is back into the attack. He bowled with good pace in his first spell and kept the batsmen testing. Would like to have a few wickets to his name.
27.6 overs (1 Run) Drops it short and on middle, Mendis goes down on one knee and plays a horizontal bat shot to deep square leg for a run.
Here comes the replacement bat for Kusal Mendis.
27.5 overs (0 Run) A yorker length on off, it's dug out back to the bowler. Kusal looks at the bottom half of his bat. Maybe, it's broken.
27.4 overs (0 Run) Flighted and full on off, forcing the batsman forward, Mendis drives but finds the cover fielder.
27.3 overs (0 Run) Fires in a very full ball on middle, Mendis drives it back to the bowler.
27.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Mendis is looking in fine touch today. Very good batting. Loopy full ball around leg, Kusal goes down on one knee in a flash and sweeps it sweetly behind square leg for a boundary.
27.1 overs (1 Run) Tries punching it down the ground but gets a leading edge towards covers for a run.
26.6 overs (0 Run) Beaten on the drive! Too full in length and wide outside off, Kusal tries to stroke it through covers but is beaten by the angle of the left-armer.
26.5 overs (2 Runs) Lands it on a length close to leg stump, Mendis nudges it behind square leg. The fine leg fielder gets across to it and the batsmen take two.
26.4 overs (0 Run) Gets on the front foot to a full ball and forces it towards mid off.
26.3 overs (1 Run) Uses his wrists to flick a length ball off his pads and eases it through square leg for one.
26.2 overs (3 Runs) Reaches out for a length ball outside off and pushes it behind point. A good diving stop by the third man fielder and the batsmen take three. 50-run stand comes up!
26.1 overs (2 Runs) Well fielded, Pooran. He has been electric in the field. Shortish and on middle, pulled firmly through square leg. Pooran makes a nice diving stop and saves two.
25.6 overs (0 Run) Shortish and on off, punched from the back foot to covers. Dot ball to end a 4-run over.
25.5 overs (1 Run) 150 up for Sri Lanka! Loopy full around off, Mendis drives it through the covers and rotates the strike.
25.4 overs (1 Run) Shortish and on middle, Avishka gets back and punches it to sweeper cover for a run.
25.3 overs (0 Run) Too full and on middle, driven back to the bowler who made a fine diving stop to his left.
25.2 overs (1 Run) A low full toss on off, Kusal stretches forward and forces it down to long on for one.
25.1 overs (1 Run) Flatter and shorter on middle, Fernando moves back and strokes it to long on for a run.