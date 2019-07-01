39.6 overs (0 Run) Around middle, Thirimanne looks to tuck it to the leg side but gets a thick inside edge onto his pads.
39.5 overs (0 Run) A short ball, around middle, LT goes for the pull but misses.
39.4 overs (1 Run) On a length around off, worked through mid-wicket for a run.
39.3 overs (1 Run) The batsman rocks onto the back foot and punches the ball. The batsmen have run through for a single.
39.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! EDGED, BUT WIDE! Slice of luck for Thirimanne first up. A length ball around middle, Lahiru pushes at it but the ball moves away and takes the outside edge. It flies behind but right in no man's land between the keeper and wide first slip, who is almost at second slip. That too, Chris Gayle. The big man gets down to his right to try and take the catch but by that time the ball goes past him to the third man fence.
This is bizarre. Lahiru Thirimanne walks in at number 6, replacing Mathews. One might have expected the flamboyant Dhananjaya de Silva to come.
39.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! BOWLED! Right under the bat and onto the stumps. Mathews flatters to deceive. Having scored 26 from 19 balls before this one, it seemed like he was ready for the big push. He did try that, but could not quite execute. The former comes down the track to try and go inside out but Holder fires in a yorker. Actually, on closer look in the replays, it is not a yorker. It is a full ball but because Angelo had comes down the track, he yorks himself. The ball goes under the bat and lights the Zing bails. End of a 58-run stand and a crucial wicket for the Windies. They can still harbour hopes of restricting the Lankans under 300.
38.6 overs (1 Run) Played through the mid-wicket region by the batsman. They pick up a single. 12 from the over, Sri Lanka getting a go now.
38.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Floated and full around off, Mathews leans forward, reaches out for it and shoots it over long off. The fielder in the deep jumps near the fence but it sails over his head.
38.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Nicely played by Angelo. Flatter and quicker and shorter outside off at 93 kph, Mathews hops back to make room and slaps it over point for a boundary.
38.3 overs (0 Run) Loopy and on middle, swept across the line but straight to short fine leg.
38.2 overs (0 Run) Slower through the air, short and wide outside off, Mathews mistimes his back foot punch to the left of the bowler.
38.1 overs (1 Run) Shortish and on middle, punched from the back foot to long off for a run.
Fabian Allen is back on. 7-0-32-1 so far.
37.6 overs (1 Run) Full and around off, eased through mid on for one more.
37.5 overs (2 Runs) On middle and off, pushed through square leg for a couple.
37.4 overs (1 Run) Down the leg side, flicked through mid-wicket for a run.
37.3 overs (0 Run) The batsman defends it from within the crease.
37.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Nice shot. Full and outside off, this is driven through the covers.
37.1 overs (1 Run) Full and outside off, driven through covers for a run.
ANOTHER FREE HIT! Can Fernando make use of this one?
37.1 overs (2 Runs) NO BALL! Massive overstepping by Holder. He bowls it on a length on the pads, Mathews tickles it towards fine leg for a single.
Jason Holder returns. 7-0-35-1 so far. Can he get a breakthrough for his side?
Ambris looks to be in pain here. He is on his haunches and is not able to get up, wincing in immense pain. The physio is out in the middle. Not the best day for the Windies on the field. In fact, Ambris is going off now.
36.6 overs (3 Runs) Full and down the leg side, Angelo tucks it past short fine leg. Sunil Ambris runs after it but while picking it up at the fine leg ropes, slips and twists his ankle. He cries in pain and throws the ball to Carlos Brathwaite running across from deep square leg. The umpires refer it upstairs but replays show that while the fielding effort is fine, the fielder isn't. Three runs and a fielder taken.
36.5 overs (0 Run) Excellent ball on the Free Hit. A yorker, on middle and off, Mathews backs away but can only dig it out towards point.
FREE HIT COMING UP!
36.5 overs (2 Runs) NO BALL! A high full toss, outside off, Avishka steers it down to third man for a single.
36.4 overs (0 Run) Outside edge, but does not carry. On a length outside off, the off cutter, 122 kph, Fernando looks to run it down to third man but gets a thick outside edge. Luckily for him, it does not carry behind to Hope.
36.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Fine shot. Short and outside off, Fernando uses the width and crashes it over point for a boundary!
36.2 overs (0 Run) Outside off, played straight to point.
36.1 overs (1 Run) Short and wide outside off, punched through the covers for a single.
35.6 overs (2 Runs) Full and around off, Fernando gets down and mows a slog sweep over mid-wicket. Not sweetly timed. Two runs taken.
35.5 overs (0 Run) Outside off, punched back to the bowler.
35.4 overs (1 Run) Full and around off, eased down to long off for a run.
35.3 overs (1 Run) On middle and off, pushed down to long on for a single.
35.2 overs (0 Run) Short and around off, pulled straight to Chris Gayle at short mid-wicket.
35.1 overs (1 Run) Down the leg side, helped through square leg for a single.