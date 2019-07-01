44.6 overs (2 Runs) Direct hit would have robbed Fernando off his century!
44.5 overs (1 Run) Landed outside off, a slower ball, Fernando waits for the ball to come to him and dabs it late towards third man for a run.
44.4 overs (1 Run) Smart batting by Lahiru. Works it with soft hands through mid-wicket for a single.
44.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Oh well... is Thirimanne turning it on? A length ball outside off, Thirimanne comes down the track and lofts it over mid off this time!
44.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Nice shot. Full and on middle, Thirimanne comes down the track and hits it down towards long on. There is a fielder in the deep and he runs to his right but he cannot get there in time!
44.1 overs (1 Run) A bad ball to start, but he gets away with it. Full and down the leg side, Fernando looks to flick but misses. The ball goes off his pads towards square leg and a leg bye is taken.
Remember. The name. Carlos Brathwaite is back. 5-0-33-0 so far.
43.6 overs (1 Run) Full and outside off, chipped over mid off for a run.
43.5 overs (0 Run) Outside off, a wild swing and a miss.
43.4 overs (2 Runs) Outside off, driven through mid off for a couple.
43.3 overs (1 Run) Nothing much on the Free Hit again. Full and around off, pushed back to the bowler. He is lazy to bend and the batsmen take a single to long on.
FREE HIT TIME AGAIN. Will this change the fortunes for Thirimanne?
43.3 overs (1 Run) CAUGHT! BUT IT IS A NO BALL! Wow. Thirimanne has another slice of luck. Remember his first-ball escape? Full and around middle, Lahiru flicks it straight to Shimron Hetmyer at short mid-wicket. The moment he hits it, he looks at the heavens in disappointment and walks off. Then, he is called back by Fernando to check that umpire Bruce Oxenford has raised his arm sideways.
43.2 overs (1 Run) Full and outside off, driven towards long off for a single.
43.1 overs (0 Run) A low full toss, outside off, Fernando drives it towards cover.
42.6 overs (1 Run) Outside off, punched off the back foot for one.
42.5 overs (1 Run) On middle, flicked through mid-wicket for a run.
42.5 overs (1 Run) WIDE. Down the leg side, flick shot missed.
42.4 overs (0 Run) Played to the point region by the batsman.
42.3 overs (1 Run) Pitched outside leg, Avishka is well down the leg side to try and flick it to the leg side but misses. The ball goes off the pads towards the off side and a leg bye is taken.
42.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! THWACK! Wow. What a shot. This bloke can bat. A short ball, around middle, Fernando gets on top of the ball and pulls it massively over mid-wicket! Kumar Sangakkara on air remembers that he played a similar shot to Jofra Archer in their game against England.
42.1 overs (1 Run) Down the leg side, helped fine for a single.
Attention!!! Time for the salute. Here comes Sheldon Cottrell again. 7-0-41-0 so far.
41.6 overs (2 Runs) A short ball, pulled through mid-wicket for a brace. 10-0-59-2 for Jason Holder. Only time will tell whether the figures are good enough on this day or not.
41.5 overs (0 Run) Outside off, punched off the back foot.
41.4 overs (3 Runs) On middle, flicked just over mid-wicket. It is a long side of the boundary and by the time Carlos Brathwaite gets to the ball from long on, three runs are taken.
41.3 overs (1 Run) A short ball, pulled to deep mid-wicket for a run.
41.2 overs (0 Run) Full toss outside off, driven straight to cover.
41.1 overs (1 Run) Outside off, dabbed to third man for a single.
40.6 overs (0 Run) Outside off, a slash and a miss.
40.5 overs (3 Runs) Full and outside off, Lahiru backs away and slices it over cover. The fielder sweeps across to his left and slides to stop the ball. Three runs added to the total.
40.4 overs (0 Run) On middle, flicked straight to short mid-wicket.
40.3 overs (0 Run) Full and wide outside off, driven straight to point.
40.2 overs (0 Run) Very full, almost a yorker, pushed towards short mid-wicket.
40.1 overs (1 Run) A short ball, pulled wide of long on for a single.