World Cup 2019 30 May 19 to 14 Jul 19

South Africa vs Sri Lanka Live Score, Over 36 to 40 Latest Cricket Score, Updates

Updated:28 June 2019 22:14 IST

Live Updates of Today Match between Sri Lanka vs South Africa from Riverside Ground, Chester-le-Street. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.

SA vs SL Latest Score

Easy-peasy! The run chase was as good as a walk in the park for the Proteas. They were after a minuscule target and chased it down without breaking a sweat. Losing Quinton de Kock early didn't put them off much as after that the pair of Hashim Amla and Faf du Plessis constructed an unbeaten partnership of 175 runs to see South Africa through. Just their second win of this edition and coincidentally that was also a 9-wicket one (vs Afghanistan).

37.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! That is the end. Faf du Plessis ends it with a boundary. Thisara bowls it on the pads, Faf flicks it fine down the leg side. The keeper dives to his left but to no avail. The ball goes to the fine leg fence for a boundary. SOUTH AFRICA WIN BY 9 WICKETS AND 76 BALLS TO SPARE. SL vs SA: Match 35: Faf du Plessis hits Thisara Perera for a 4! दक्षिण अफ्रीका 206/1 (37.2 Ov). Target: 204; RRR:

37.1 overs (1 Run) On off, Amla flicks it towards square leg and gets a single.

Thisara Perera to bowl now which might be the last over of the game.

36.6 overs (0 Run) Outside off, du Plessis looks to drive but gets beaten.

36.5 overs (1 Run) Length ball on off, Amla milks it to sweeper cover for a single.

36.4 overs (0 Run) Fuller on off, Amla nudges it to cover.

36.3 overs (0 Run) Good length ball on off, Hashim strokes it to cover.

36.2 overs (2 Runs) On off, Amla flicks it towards mid-wicket for a couple. 200 comes up. South Africa just 4 runs away from a comprehensive victory.

36.1 overs (2 Runs) Good length ball on off, Amla steers it past point and gets a couple.

35.6 overs (0 Run) Full on off, du Plessis pushes it to mid off.

35.5 overs (0 Run) Slower yorker on off, du Plessis blocks it.

35.4 overs (0 Run) Full on off, du Plessis drives it to cover.

35.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Full, almost a yorker on off. Du Plessis hits it through mid off and gets a boundary. Now just 8 needed and Faf is also just 8 away from his century. SL vs SA: Match 35: Faf du Plessis hits Lasith Malinga for a 4! South Africa 196/1 (35.3 Ov). Target: 204; RRR: 0.55

35.2 overs (0 Run) Yorker on middle, du Plessis does well to hit it towards mid on.

35.1 overs (1 Run) Good length ball on off, Amla glances it towards mid-wicket for a single.

